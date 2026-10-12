This week in ASCSU: Senate ratifies executive positions, discusses support for Colorado ballot measures

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 7 for the ninth session of the 56th Senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associate senators, four directors were ratified: Ava Fricke, assistant director of governmental affairs; Vasilios Kosmakos, associate director of environmental affairs; Mackenzie Daniel, associate director of student engagement and partnership; and Addisyn Boots, associate director of academic success and support.

Next, a guest presentation took place. This session’s guest speakers were Peter Erickson, a CSU associate professor of German, and Fort Collins resident Matthew Behunin, who presented on behalf of the Fort Collins chapter of Yes In My Back Yard. YIMBY advocates for affordable and differentiated housing at both the local and state levels.

In addition to being a tenured member of CSU’s faculty, Erickson serves as one of the lead team members of the YIMBY Fort Collins chapter.

“We … are housing policy nerds, who subscribe to the theory that housing is at the root of a lot of problems in this country,” Erickson said. “We’re advocates for a more walkable, more livable and more affordable Fort Collins.”

Senate then moved to gallery input, which began with Ian Catcher, a member of Students for Justice in Palestine, a registered student organization that “aims to promote an agenda grounded in freedom, solidarity, equality, safety and historical justice and seeks to elevate the student movement for Palestinian liberation.”

“We are here today, as many of you know, because tomorrow the Engineering Career Fair will be hosting genocide profiteers such as Lockheed Martin, Woodward, Caterpillar and Hewlett Packard Enterprises,” Catcher said.

Companies such as Woodward Inc. and Caterpillar Inc. have been linked to manufacturing and supplying weapon components used in the Israel-Hamas War. In March, ASCSU passed Resolution #5551, “Upholding the Principles of Community in Career Fairs,” which called for CSU “to cut ties with Woodward Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise and any company in violation of our Principles of Community.”

“Resolution #5551, (which upholds) the principles of community (in) career fairs, urged CSU to cut ties,” SJP member Lyd Paulsen said. “CSU has broken this promise (by) remaining partnered with companies complicit in genocide, and it is far from ethical.”

The next speaker for gallery input was Ant Albrecht, chair of the Revolutionary Student Union and representative for a student coalition known as The United Front for Freedom.

Albrecht brought attention to a confirmed sighting of a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on campus Oct. 1.

“One hundred and forty-four hours ago, ICE was on our campus,” Albrecht said. “Our university sent out a safety alert for a bear, which I have no problem with at all, but do you know what is more statistically likely to kill you between a bear and an ICE agent? It is the ICE agent.”

CSU student Karen Varón Bohada also informed senate about a walkout she organized in tandem with the National Day of Action to Stop Sexual Violence.

“I want to be clear that this is a peaceful action, and we are not coming together to attack anyone or any organization,” Varón Bohada said. “We are coming together to stand with survivors, ask for better prevention and start a conversation about what safety and support should look like at CSU.”

Senate then moved to old business, starting with Resolution #5602, “ASCSU 56th Senate Bylaws,” written by Ryer Roberts, speaker of the senate. The resolution’s purpose is to approve this session’s bylaws and senator job descriptions. Resolution #5602 passed via placard vote.

For new business Resolution #5613, “A Resolution to Endorse the ‘YES’ Position on Amendment 87 and Proposition NN in the 2026 Colorado General Election,” was presented to senate. The resolution was written by Assistant Director of Governmental Affairs Ava Fricke and Pride Resource Center Sen. Blake Simpson.

If passed, Colorado Amendment 87 would create a graduated income tax and remove the current uniform rate from the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which would allocate more money to education and health care initiatives. Proposition NN would increase TABOR’S cap, which combined with surplus funding would dedicate $4.6 billion for education expenses in K-12 schools.

Resolution #5613 was sent to the University Affairs Committee and the Budget and Appropriations Committee for further review and edits.

Senate then proceeded with reports from all branches and committees.

ASCSU will reconvene Oct. 14.

Reach Katya Arzubi at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.