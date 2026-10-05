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This week in ASCSU: Legislation introduced to condemn multiple Colorado ballot measures

Katya Arzubi, Staff Reporter
October 5, 2026
Collegian | Leeann Albers
Associated Students of Colorado State University Speaker of the Senate Ryer Roberts starts talking about the Consent Agenda at the weekly ASCSU Senate meeting Sept. 16.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Sept. 30 for the eighth session of the 56th Senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associate senators, Anayla Apolinar, a new Board for Student Organization Funding member, was ratified.

The senate then moved into Lex #5607, Amending the Job Descriptions for all Executive Positions, which was written by ASCSU Student Body President Victoria Quesada-Stoner. Lex #5607 will revise the 2025-26 job descriptions to establish clear protocol and accuracy for the 2026-27 academic year. The lex was passed via placard vote.

Next, the senate moved into gallery input.

The first speaker for gallery input was Associate Justice Nevaeh Greene, who highlighted a recent civil lawsuit filed by a former Cornell University student, who is anonymously identified as Jane Doe. Doe’s case, which alleges she was drugged and gang raped at a Cornell fraternity in 2024, has garnered national attention.

“Enthusiastic consent is really important, and it’s something that we need to emphasize on this campus,” Greene said.

Sen. BrookeLyn Reese called for action from ASCSU in order to prevent similar situations from happening on CSU’s campus.

“The first step is legislative, and we can offer support for Jane Doe via legislation and see what other universities are doing,” Reese said.

Following gallery input, this session’s guest speaker, ASCSU’s Recruitment and Retention Officer Kieran Bakken, gave an onboarding presentation to the senate for new members of ASCSU who were in attendance.

“I’m involved with outreach, engagement and collaboration,” Bakken said. “So far, my job has been a lot of emails, reaching out to people and trying to get more faces in here. I definitely see a lot of new faces.”

Following the guest speaker, senate moved into confidence business, which began with the election of the Constitution Caucus chair.

Greene was nominated and elected for the position via oral vote, resulting in a filled legislative cabinet for ASCSU. Greene will serve to make the ASCSU Constitution readable and accessible for all CSU students.

Moving to old business, the senate passed Lex #5604, “Codification of the ASCSU Oath of Office Reference Card.” Lex #5604 was written by Reese and Sen. Liri Sananes and aims to make the office reference card a resource for incoming ASCSU officials.

Moving to new business, Sen. Jack Pendleton, chair of the Internal Affairs Committee, presented  Resolution #5611, “A Resolution to Endorse the ‘NO’ Position on Propositions 134 and 135 in the 2026 Colorado General Election.”

This November, Prop 134 will ask Colorado voters whether or not all educational institutions should be required to enforce policies delineating sports participation by sex instead of gender, and Prop 135 will ask voters to voice whether gender-affirming surgery for minors should be prohibited.

“Ballot initiative 134 aims to prevent transgender children from participating in school sports,” Pendleton said. “It would add language in state statute to define boys and girls based on physical anatomy, excluding transgender people.”

Pendleton, who represents the Pride Resource Center, expressed concern about the current political attitudes toward transgender individuals in Colorado.

“Initiative 135 … would prohibit health care professionals from knowingly performing any surgery on a minor ‘for the purpose of altering biological sex characteristics,’” Pendleton said. “Both are very anti-LGBTQ and very antitrans pieces of legislation.”

The next resolution presented was Resolution #5612, “A Resolution to Establish an Election Ballot Measure,” also written by Pendleton. This resolution asks that ASCSU take the “No” position on Amendment 81 in the 2026 Colorado General Election, which asks voters whether local and state law enforcement should work closer with federal immigration authorities, like Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers.

“This would amend the Colorado Constitution to require that our police collaborate with immigration enforcement, ICE, as well as the Department of Homeland Security,” Pendleton said.

Both Resolution #5611 and Resolution #5612 were sent to the Internal Affairs Committee for further review.

Following new business, student Max Rogers was ratified as the associate director of finance.

Reports were then given by all committees and branches to the Senate.

ASCSU Senate will reconvene Oct. 7.

Reach Katya Arzubi at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Leeann Albers
Leeann Albers, Photo Director
As Leeann Albers enters her junior year and begins her journey with The Rocky Mountain Collegian as co-director of the photo desk, guided by finding a decisive moment and running with it, she strives to extend the photo desk’s creativity and skills. Albers traveled to Fort Collins from Albuquerque, New Mexico — the 505. Feeling out of place in the business college, she switched to journalism and media communication in hopes of pursuing photojournalism. After her mom and dad sparked her love for cameras at an early age, that passion never dimmed. After she purchased her first real camera, she worked with Colorado State Athletics Digital Media, and she was hooked. That team helped find her niche and today she still continues to grow with the department.  When she has an ounce of free time, Albers loves to do outdoor activities such as fishing, snowboarding and hikes, with or without her camera. Albers is a big intramural sports player as well. She dabbles in arts and crafts, film photography (don’t knock it until you try it) and loves a local house show or live concert.  In hopes of building new skills, creating community and putting a smile on people’s faces with The Collegian’s photo desk, Albers is ecstatic to be a part of such an outstanding community of editors, writers and photographers. 