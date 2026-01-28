Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Breaking: Emergency domestic water outage reported at Medearis House

Laila Shekarchian, News Editor
January 27, 2026
Collegian | Caden Proulx

An emergency domestic water outage was reported Jan. 27 at Medearis House, according to an email sent by Colorado State University Facilities Management.

The outage began after water pipes froze and burst inside the building due to low temperatures over the weekend, CSU Director of Crisis Communications and Public Information Officer Nik Olsen said.

Crews are currently working to repair the pipes, and domestic water service will remain unavailable until further notice.

No other buildings or equipment have been affected at this time, according to Facilities Management.

“It’s not a classroom building, so there is minimal impact to university operations at this point,” Olsen said.

Repairs are expected to be complete within the week, and facilities management will see that other systems in the building remain functional as well, Olsen said.

This is an ongoing situation. Updates will be provided as available.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

Laila Shekarchian
Laila Shekarchian, News Editor
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
