College+of+Liberal+Arts+student+dies

On June 27, Colorado State University announced the passing of College of Liberal Arts student Sterling Jones. Jones was a Communication Studies major who was planning to return to CSU in the fall. Jones was also a member of the Key Learning Community, Community for Excellence and was a Puksta Scholar.

“The university extends its deepest condolences to Sterling’s family, friends and classmates. Our thoughts are with them as they remember Sterling,” said a statement from the University regarding Sterling’s death.

The University said that resources for students and community members that might be grieving this loss are available through the Student Case Management Center. They can be reached by calling (970) 491-8051. The CSU Health Network provides counseling services and can be reached by calling (970) 491-6053.

Each spring, CSU hosts a community-wide remembrance service called Rams Remember Rams to honor community members who have passed away the prior year. The ceremony takes place in April each academic year.

