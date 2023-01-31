New food truck brings Nepalese staples to Fort Collins

Customers of Momos food truck, a new mobile food truck that serves Nepalese dumplings, line up for the grand opening in Fort Collins Jan. 28. According to Momos’ website, the food truck serves authentic Nepalese momos made with fresh and 100% all-natural ingredients.

A well-balanced combination of meat and spices is stuffed inside a delicately wrapped dough for the perfect bite. Momos’ dumplings are a must-try.

On Jan. 28 Sulav Magar hosted the grand opening of his food truck: Momos. His menu focuses on authentic Nepalese dumplings — filled with chicken, pork or vegetables. The food truck is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday with a 10% discount for veterans and active-duty military.

“Dumplings is like a staple for Nepal. It’s kind of like pizza and burgers here. Fort Collins is such a booming town, and I just feel like I’d like to bring more ethnic food into the town.” –Sulav Magar, Momos owner

Magar and his family immigrated to the United States when he was only 11 years old. He joined the Marines at the age of 17, and during that time, he took up an interest in cooking, crediting his mother with teaching him the basics of the topic.

“Growing up, I never really cooked, but my interest really kicked off at 17,” Magar said. “I left home to go to the Marines, and then I kind of had to cook by myself.”

According to momomo.kitchen, the history of momos dates back to around 15th century Tibet and Nepal. In Newari, “mome” means cooking by steaming. The Chinese word “mo” (馍) refers to any food related to flour. However, momos themselves are native to Tibet and Nepal and spread to other countries like China and India.

Magar’s dumplings are served with two types of sauces: a blend of sesame and tomato and a peanut-based sauce. The cold sauces give a tasty contrast to the hot dumplings served straight from his food truck.

“Mm! They’re so good,” said Josephine Lim, a fourth-year biological science undergraduate, after tasting a pork dumpling. “This is the first thing I’ve eaten today, too. I’m definitely coming back again.”

Magar came up with the idea to open an eatery around 2019, but due to the pandemic, he had to postpone his plans. Now Magar has signed a contract with a landowner. A vacant building is located at 1901 E. Prospect Road with the food truck in the parking lot. It was formerly called “Insulated Component Structures – Rocky Mountain, Inc.” Magar hopes to renovate the vacant building and have his own restaurant of the same name up and running in the next few years.

The food truck is run by Magar, his brother, his mother and another employee. Momos also provides catering, so while the food truck is run in the parking lot, they are also working to establish an expansive aspect to their business for a variety of people to experience authentic Nepalese dumplings.

“The first year we’re going to be stationary,” Magar said. “Just from this one place. And as things improve, then we’re going to hit up breweries and anywhere that will take us.”

While the parking lot is his main location for now, Magar hopes to renovate the old ICS building so even more customers can enjoy his dumplings.

Reach Rebekah Barry at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.