Local vintage clothing store offers ‘whimsical’ artisan goods to FoCo community

In a world of fast fashion and big-box retailers, Wayward does things differently. Curated by 37 local creators, the store aims to demonstrate how individuality, sustainability and community can thrive under one roof, owner and vendor Karyn Mielke said.

Inside of the store, handmade goods are displayed alongside thrifted finds and vintage treasures, and a transgender pride flag hangs in view of passersby. Mielke described the atmosphere as “whimsical and inclusive.”

Mielke said she has been a maker and collector throughout her life and started her business selling crocheted koozies, hats and scarves in a local shop with a friend. The pair later added tile coasters and custom wall-mounted bottle openers, then eventually began to sell thrifted goods.

In 2019, Mielke opened her first storefront in Midtown Fort Collins, recruiting collectors and artists from her network to stock the shop and help cover rent. Because the location drew limited foot traffic, the shop hosted outdoor markets in its parking lot nearly every weekend. A move to Old Town followed, which Mielke described as “a shopper’s paradise.”

Wayward opened at its current location in February 2024 with several vendors who chose to relocate with her. Mielke recently signed a three-year lease, though she said she does not consider it their final destination.

“I’m always kind of looking to expand or grow or try different things,” Mielke said.

She also said the venture was made possible by the people around her; Mielke explained that she borrowed funds from three vendors and her mother to open the shop.

“That was a big leap of faith on their part,” Mielke said.

Outside of the vendors, Mielke manages the operations herself, including cleaning, bookkeeping and payroll. Her partner, who sells his art in the shop, and her daughter, an artist who works at Wayward during the summers, assist her as well.

Mielke said the collective structure offers a bit of relief from the struggles of rising rent, property taxes, material costs and balancing family responsibilities.

“Not everybody needs to be 100% on their game all the time because there’s so many of us,” Mielke said.

Mielke said she selects vendors primarily on instinct, considering whether a prospective vendor feels like a good connection and shares her outlook.

“The intention is to bring in my people,” Mielke said. “We all have our tribe, and the rest will follow.”

Several vendors first visited as customers and asked whether she would carry their work, such as Melanie Oleson, who creates embroidered wall art and embroidery kits.

Oleson said she relocated from Chicago to Fort Collins 10 years ago for the city’s art community and discovered Wayward through Mielke’s social media about two years ago. Though she did not yet consider herself an established artist, Oleson was encouraged by Mielke pursue her artistic passions. Oleson said selling at Wayward “helped me find my true, authentically weird self.”

Both women held firm views on what sets Wayward’s merchandise apart. Mielke noted vintage items are “made to last,” whereas inexpensive online goods are largely disposable. Oleson cited artificial intelligence as a growing concern and said it has saturated the embroidery pattern market. She urged shoppers to buy local and get to know the artists.

“Handmade will always prevail over AI slop,” Mielke said.

Oleson also said she hopes customers come to a better understanding of the labor behind pricing. A piece may require 24 hours of stitching and only sell for $60.

“I’m really making pennies,” Oleson said. “The love of what I do is more important.”

Mielke explained she applies similar standards to items sourced outside of Fort Collins. For wholesale candles, cards and stickers, she said she uses an online marketplace that allow her to filter for products made by artisans from marginalized backgrounds, made in the United States and free of AI. This, she said, ensures she is supporting the people she wants to support.

Visibility is central to Mielke’s approach. As a queer business owner, she said some individuals may not feel comfortable in other shops, and she wants them to know they are welcome at Wayward. The shop was a sponsor of Fort Collins Pride this year and last, which she said she counts among her proudest achievements.

She also said she accepts the shop will not appeal to everyone, as some visitors browse briefly and leave.

“This isn’t for them, and that’s OK,” Mielke said.

Oleson said Wayward draws travelers but relies mostly on local patrons, emphasizing the bubble within Fort Collins does exist. Some of her most rewarding moments, Oleson said, are when buyers return to show her where they hung her work their homes.

Mielke’s closing advice extends beyond shopping: support small businesses, friends and family and be authentic. The freedom of letting go of others’ opinions, she said, did not come until she turned 40, and it has made her considerably more content.

“If somebody sees you being yourself, that makes them feel more confident to be themselves,” Mielke said.

Reach Christian Wu at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.