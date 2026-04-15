Doctoral candidate receives Critical Language Scholar award to study Swahili

Driven by a passion for human-animal interaction and local conservation efforts, a Colorado State University doctoral student has received a Critical Language Scholarship to travel to East Africa for an immersive language-learning program.

Abigail Whittaker, a doctoral student in the department of human dimensions of natural resources, received the distinguished award to travel to Arusha, Tanzania, for an eight-week Swahili immersion program. Open to graduate and undergraduate students, the scholarship program is designed to support Americans in learning languages “of strategic importance” for economic and national security. Three hundred and fifteen students received the award in 2026 from a pool of over 4,500 applicants.

Whittaker, who currently speaks English, Spanish and some Swahili, previously traveled to Africa as a part of her current academic research and previous professional career.

“Over the course of a professional career, I had the opportunity to work abroad in Malawi previously and to do work in the American West, and just became increasingly interested in conflicts between people and wildlife, between conservation, people’s livelihoods and how we can work to kind of find a balance,” Whittaker said.

She said this interest in predator management and coexistence drew her to CSU and the Salerno Lab, a CSU research space studying human adaptation and environmental change.

“We ask questions about how people experience and adapt to environmental changes, and how these adaptations shape subsequent changes in their surrounding environments,” Associate Professor Jon Salerno said in an email-based interview. “Most of our work tries to address conservation challenges on working lands — areas that support people’s livelihoods like farming or livestock raising but are also important for biodiversity and the valuable roles it plays for humans and nature.”

Whittaker is a Leopold Schepp Foundation scholarship fellow in the Salerno Lab and also serves as a graduate researcher at the Center for Human-Carnivore Coexistence, an integrative institution located at CSU that researches the relationship between wildlife and human populations across the globe.

Her research focuses on how large predators like leopards, lions and hyenas interact and coexist with Tanzanian communities, accounting for factors like increasing populations and climate change, which Whittaker said is an interest born from her previous time in conservation spaces.

“What drew me to carnival human interactions, probably, is just my time working in the conservation space and seeing that you live in what I think of as, like, a crowded and warming world, and you’ve got more and more people trying to share space with large wildlife, like lions, that don’t make our good neighbors,” Whittaker said.

Whittaker centers her research on situations and locations where tension exists between conservation efforts and the livelihoods and agrarian practices of local people. As she explained on her website, conservation interventions that lower human vulnerability, like increasing food production and security or improving health, should also increase a population’s ability to cope with external stressors, like predators. In reality, the relationship is not always as straightforward.

“Can addressing human vulnerability increase pastoralists’ tolerance for living alongside large carnivores and increase their ability to cope with other pressures, like climate change and widespread land-use conversion, in more adaptive ways?” Whittaker’s website reads. “And what are the most effective ways to move the needle on vulnerability?”

By improving her Swahili language skills through the language immersion program, Whittaker said she will be able to gain a better sense of locals’ experiences, directly from their own perspectives.

“If you want to work internationally, you really need to be working with local people, like, on an ethical basis,” Whittaker said. “It’s so powerful to be able to sit down and actually enter into a conversation with someone where you can understand what they’re communicating, their concerns, their ideas and you’re able to reciprocate.”

Salerno noted Whittaker’s commitment to academic research and conservation practices as an indicator of her positive trajectory in the field.

“(Whittaker) is an exceptional student,” Salerno said. “She had a very impressive record prior to starting her Ph.D., but she works incredibly hard and continues (to) progress and learn. She has a very bright future ahead as a conservation scientist.”

Whittaker noted the academic support she has received across the university as a strong propellant behind receiving the award, momentum she said she will carry forward when she returns to Tanzania this summer.

“I feel like what set me up for getting this scholarship was coming to Colorado State,” Whittaker said. “It’s just been such a powerful thing to be a part of a community of people that I get to learn from all the time, and I think that has really helped my research develop a lot faster, but also just set me up so well to be competitive for an opportunity like this.”

Reach Katie Fisher at science@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.