Colorado legislators aim to maintain affordability, public transit options for Fort Collins residents

Amid rising living costs across the country, affordability and access to public transportation in American cities have become central topics among political leaders and in national discourse.

With the 2026 Colorado legislative session a quarter of the way through, lawmakers are pushing a number of bills, initiatives and proposals aimed at keeping cities livable for students, faculty and residents alike.

Rep. Andy Boesenecker, who represents Larimer County in the Colorado Legislature, is running several bills and initiatives tackling affordability and public transportation. He highlighted how students should recognize that decisions made in the state legislature directly influence the everyday lives of students.

“When we make decisions like this at the state (level), it impacts students, too,” Boesenecker said. “It’s your food, it’s your cost of housing, it’s your health care, and just because you’re in college doesn’t somehow divorce you from the reality of those policy decisions.”

HB26-1001, sponsored by Boesnecker, will allow for the development of residential properties on certain plots of land owned by nonprofit organizations with a history of providing affordable housing or reliable public transit, school districts, housing authorities and state colleges or universities. If passed, the bill will increase the number of affordable housing units available to tenants, expanding housing options for students in search of lower-cost housing.

HB26-1223, also sponsored by Boesnecker, is part of the 2026 Colorado tax package aiming to rebalance Colorado’s tax code following the effects of H.R.1, or the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Changes to state tax expenditure can affect Colorado residents, as it influences funding for higher education, cost of living and the taxes paid by students or their families.

Boesenecker is also a supporter of the Front Range Passenger Rail project, a long-planned effort to construct an intercity passenger rail along I-25, offering Coloradans an alternative transit option between major cities such as Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Boesenecker said his primary goal is to keep Fort Collins livable and accessible for everyone.

“You know, really what we’re talking about at the end of the day is making our communities more livable and more safe for folks who want to call Fort Collins home,” Boesenecker said. “It is also an effort to connect us to the rest of the state and provide some (more) transit options for folks.”

Representative Yara Zokaie of Larimer County has taken a different approach to ensure affordability and access to public transportation by emphasizing corporate responsibility and greater transparency within business practices.

“For me, we cannot combat the affordability crisis without recognizing the fact that corporate greed is to blame,” Zokaie said. “The biggest reason that we have increased costs, that families are struggling to get by and pay groceries and rent, is because we have a consolidation of corporate power in this country.”

HB26-1012, sponsored by Zokaie, aims to strengthen the oversight of business practices and promote accountability concerning how companies treat their consumers. This oversight would aim to help ensure clearer pricing, fewer hidden fees and greater accountability from businesses that students and Fort Collins residents interact with every day.

Zokaie, a Democrat, said her fellow Democrats are generally aligned on issues regarding affordability and public transportation but acknowledged that corporate power plays a significant role in shaping state policy debates.

“They will tell legislators that if we run certain bills, there will no longer be businesses operating in Colorado,” Zokaie said. “I am hopeful that we are able to pass all of these bills and that people will get outside and talk to the people in their district and not just the corporate powers in this building.”

Zokaie highlighted how her legislative agenda aims to lower everyday costs and expand economic opportunities for residents.

“All of my bills are focused on everyday working people, making it more possible for them to make ends meet and giving Coloradans the tools that they need to not just survive, but thrive,” Zokaie said.

Sen. Cathy Kipp of Larimer County acknowledged growing concerns among young adults about long-term affordability and economic security amid rising living costs.

“There are a number of people who (are) college-aged that think they can never achieve what used to be considered the American dream of being able to own a house and even have a family because of costs,” Kipp said.

Kipp pointed out the effect that large corporations can have on affordability and said she seeks to promote greater transparency and accountability through the proposed legislature.

“We want to make sure that they’re paying their full weight,” Kipp said. “We have some of the wealthiest companies in the history of the world, and there’s going to be a need to be subsidizing them.”

SB26-041, sponsored by Kipp, aims to strengthen oversight of health care mergers, acquisitions and transactions to prevent market concentrations that would harm consumers. While the bill doesn’t directly lower the price of health care, Kipp seeks to promote greater transparency surrounding costs to increase public scrutiny of health care concentrations.

Kipp also acknowledged that Colorado faces unique issues at home, with an $850 million state budget deficit, meaning that many programs and services will continue to be cut across the state.

“We just have to keep doing what we can in Colorado, despite what’s going on in the rest of the country,” Kipp said.

Reach Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.