Gallery: Ramapalooza welcomes students back to campus with live music, activities
August 24, 2023
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Ryan Adams, Simon Martin, Jack Costanza and Seeder Whaley of Fort Collins indie-pop band Co-Stanza perform for incoming first-year students during Ramapalooza at Colorado State University Aug. 18.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Jack Costanza and Seeder Whaley of Fort Collins indie-pop band Co-Stanza perform a cover of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” at Ramapalooza at Colorado State University Aug. 18. The event featured live music, succulents, ax throwing and information booths for campus organizations as part of CSU’s Ram Welcome orientation week for incoming first-year students.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Ryan Adams and Jack Costanza of Fort Collins indie-pop band Co-Stanza perform “Method Actor” for incoming first-year students during Ramapalooza at Colorado State University Aug. 18.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Ryan Adams and Jack Costanza of Fort Collins indie-pop band Co-Stanza perform “I Don’t Mind” for incoming first-year students during Ramapalooza at Colorado State University Aug. 18.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Jack Costanza, Ryan Adams, Seeder Whaley and Simon Martin of Fort Collins indie-pop band Co-Stanza perform “I Don’t Mind” for incoming first-year students during Ramapalooza at Colorado State University Aug. 18.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Fig FX artist Tina Moonie paints a music-inspired design on the shoulder of Z, a CSU senior at the Lory Student Center Plaza at Colorado State University Aug. 18. “I love helping build community by letting people express themselves,” Moonie said. “People lighten up when there’s face paint around.” Z said he came to Ramapalooza because he didn’t experience it during his first year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Alysse ReNae, an artist at Fig FX, has her supplies spread at Ramapalooza at the Lory Student Center plaza at Colorado State University Aug. 18.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Glass blower Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, uses heat to manipulate glass into a ram at the Lory Student Center at Colorado State University Aug. 18. Hsu has been blowing glass since 1994. “My friends made a bet to see how fast I could learn to blow glass,” Hsu said, and he’s been doing it ever since.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Lolita, lead vocalist of the band Lolita, sings a number onstage while her bassist plays next to her at the Lory Student Center Plaza at Colorado State University Aug. 18. “I wanted to find people and have a good time,” transfer student Jayna Hunt said when asked why she came to Ramapalooza.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
The band Lolita performs onstage at the Lory Student Center Plaza at Colorado State University on Aug. 18. “I wish they had more music, but Ramapalooza is a great vibe,” CSU first-year Juju Hunt said. Lolita was the second act that went onstage.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation Lory Student Center, Room 118 Colorado State University, 8038 Fort Collins, CO, 80523
Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.
Comments (0)
When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted.
1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality.
2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data.
3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters.
4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people.
5. No links.