Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Colorado State University fans fly a Tear Em Asunder flag before the fourth quarter of the CSU football game against The University of New Mexico Lobos Nov. 25, 2022. The Rams won 17-0 in the final game of the seaon, which usually sees a small student section due to the CSU fall break. On Friday, nonstudent fans filled the student section to sit in the sun and show the Rams support from both sides of the field.
Tackling change: A new linebacker roster for the Rams

The Colorado State football team added a lot of experience and age to many of their positional groups...

Global warming is continuing to decrease the size of the Colorado River.
Fort Collins uncertain of future Colorado River rights

The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people. For seven U.S. states, including the headwater...

A crowd listens to local band Fancy Bits on the lawn at the New Belgium Brewing Company Aug. 12. The concert was part of the Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest.
Annual Poudre RiverFest informs, entertains NoCo community

The annual Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest took place at New Belgium Brewing Company this past weekend. The...

Gallery: Ramapalooza welcomes students back to campus with live music, activities

August 24, 2023
  • Ryan Adams, Simon Martin, Jack Costanza and Seeder Whaley of Fort Collins indie-pop band Co-Stanza perform for incoming first-year students during Ramapalooza at Colorado State University Aug. 18.

    Collegian | Michael Marquardt

  • Jack Costanza and Seeder Whaley of Fort Collins indie-pop band Co-Stanza perform a cover of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” at Ramapalooza at Colorado State University Aug. 18. The event featured live music, succulents, ax throwing and information booths for campus organizations as part of CSU’s Ram Welcome orientation week for incoming first-year students.

    Collegian | Michael Marquardt

  • Ryan Adams and Jack Costanza of Fort Collins indie-pop band Co-Stanza perform “Method Actor” for incoming first-year students during Ramapalooza at Colorado State University Aug. 18.

    Collegian | Michael Marquardt

  • Ryan Adams and Jack Costanza of Fort Collins indie-pop band Co-Stanza perform “I Don’t Mind” for incoming first-year students during Ramapalooza at Colorado State University Aug. 18.

    Collegian | Michael Marquardt

  • Jack Costanza, Ryan Adams, Seeder Whaley and Simon Martin of Fort Collins indie-pop band Co-Stanza perform “I Don’t Mind” for incoming first-year students during Ramapalooza at Colorado State University Aug. 18.

    Collegian | Michael Marquardt

  • Fig FX artist Tina Moonie paints a music-inspired design on the shoulder of Z, a CSU senior at the Lory Student Center Plaza at Colorado State University Aug. 18. “I love helping build community by letting people express themselves,” Moonie said. “People lighten up when there’s face paint around.” Z said he came to Ramapalooza because he didn’t experience it during his first year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom

  • Alysse ReNae, an artist at Fig FX, has her supplies spread at Ramapalooza at the Lory Student Center plaza at Colorado State University Aug. 18.

    Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom

  • Glass blower Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, uses heat to manipulate glass into a ram at the Lory Student Center at Colorado State University Aug. 18. Hsu has been blowing glass since 1994. “My friends made a bet to see how fast I could learn to blow glass,” Hsu said, and he’s been doing it ever since.

    Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom

  • Lolita, lead vocalist of the band Lolita, sings a number onstage while her bassist plays next to her at the Lory Student Center Plaza at Colorado State University Aug. 18. “I wanted to find people and have a good time,” transfer student Jayna Hunt said when asked why she came to Ramapalooza.

    Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom

  • The band Lolita performs onstage at the Lory Student Center Plaza at Colorado State University on Aug. 18. “I wish they had more music, but Ramapalooza is a great vibe,” CSU first-year Juju Hunt said. Lolita was the second act that went onstage.

    Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom

