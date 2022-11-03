More than just a brand: An inside look at CSU polo

As one of Colorado State University’s oldest sports on campus, the CSU polo team is also one of CSU’s most decorated club teams, winning four national championships in 1990, 1991, 1999 and 2015 — all for the men’s team. In 2022, CSU polo hopes to find the same success as teams past. The team they hope to do that with is the women’s varsity team, which is currently 2-2 on the season. Their next game has yet to be announced. The team also recently partnered with Odell Brewing Co. to launch a cold IPA called What the Chukker — a play on words of what quarters are called in polo. Here are some photos from their beer launch event, their last preseason practice and their home opener game against California Polytechnic State University Oct. 1.

Navigate Left Navigate Right Colorado State University polo junior varsity members Devon Brown and Bella Taylor pet Recoletta the horse Sept. 22. The team was celebrating the launch of their What the Chukker IPA with Odell Brewing. Collegian | Gregory James

California Polytechnic State University varsity polo member Cort Rowley hits the ball as Colorado State University player Simone Harper chases after Oct. 1. The Rams lost 10-4 to the visiting Mustangs. The match was their first of the season in United States Polo Association play this season. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University polo junior varsity member Devon Brown rubs the face of one of the polo team’s horses Sept. 29. The horses the team uses are ranked by how and fit they are to play full games of polo as opposed to being only usable for practice to not push them past their physical limits. Collegian | Gregory James

Recoletta the horse eats some alfalfa hay at Odell Brewing Co. Sept. 22. Recoletta has been retired from playing in the team’s polo matches but is used to teach riding lessons and for the team to practice for their games with. Collegian | Gregory James

Members of the Colorado State University polo team huddle up with assistant coach Amelia Haddad between chukkers of their first game of the season against California Polytechnic State University Oct. 1. “We have a couple new girls on the team and a couple girls rotating out,” Haddad said about the varsity team after their first set of games. “I’m seeing a lot of good things in my team and the way they’re communicating and playing together.” Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University polo team horses are lead into B.W. Pickett Arena Oct. 1. The team has 26 horses in their herd. “For a lot of our games, we travel, which is difficult because we are so far away from the other clubs that we can’t really take our horses,” said Hannah Stock, polo club president. “Whenever we go and play other teams on the road, we’re riding horses that are brand new to us.” Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University varsity polo team member Willow Longerbeam chases after a loose ball during the CSU polo team’s game against California Polytechnic State University Oct. 1. The Rams lost 10-4. Collegian | Gregory James

Members of the Colorado State University polo team table at their launch party for the What the Chukker IPA at Odell Brewing Co. Sept. 22. The team partnered with Odell over the summer to create the craft beer after the CSU Mountain Campus made a beer with Odell last spring. The beer was a limited-release beer made to promote the polo team and get the team more exposure in the community. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University first-year polo team member Connelly Cashen brushes one of the horses of the polo team Sept 29. “We have a great team and accept people from all backgrounds, all riding history,” varsity member Simone Harper said. “We even accept people that don’t know how to ride yet.” Collegian | Gregory James

Members of the Colorado State University polo team play their opening match against the California Polytechnic State University Mustangs Oct. 1. Collegian | Gregory James

The What the Chukker IPA on a table outside Odell Brewing Co. Sept. 22. The beer was made as a partnership between Odell Brewing and the Colorado State University polo team. “Our advisor Stephen Coleman thought that it could be a really cool idea if we made a beer,” junior varsity polo member Devon Brown said. “He happened to know somebody at Odell, so he just planted the seed in their mind, and it just grew from there.” Collegian | Gregory James

Members of the Colorado State University polo team play a scrimmage prior to their season-opening game Sept. 29. The team practices and plays at the B.W. Pickett Arena just five minutes from campus. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University varsity polo member Alex Dorscheid fits a saddle on a horse before the team’s practice Sept. 29. Collegian | Gregory James

Recoletta the horse eats some alfalfa hay at Odell Brewing Co. Sept. 22. Recoletta is one of the Colorado State University polo team’s older horses at 16 years old. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University polo team members Addie Cravens and Charlie Walker put a harness on one of the team’s horses Sept. 29. The polo team held its first home match of the year against the California Polytechnic state University Mustangs Oct. 1. Collegian | Gregory James Navigate Left Navigate Right





























Reach Gregory James at photo@collegian.com or on Instagram @framesbygjames.