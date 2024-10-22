Horoscopes: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

The spookiest week of the year is upon us, and the cosmos have tricks and treats in store for us. This week is all about turning on the lights in our own creepy attics and dealing with the ghosts as Mercury and the sun move through Scorpio.

Meanwhile, Venus trines Uranus, adding a spark of unexpected connections and shaking things up in our relationships. Whether you’re wearing a costume to the bars or streaming the best horror films all night, remember to carve out time for fun. Have fun, be safe and happy Halloween, stars!

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week, you’re seeing a bright future for yourself in your crystal ball but could find that you’re too spooked to chase after it. Make sure to run over details and get another opinion if you can. If you want it all, you’re going to have to work at it, Aries.

Aries survival guide: Dream big, keep one eye on the details, check plans twice and review your schedule.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You might be feeling more Sunday scaries than Halloween thrills this week as finances and boundaries are brought to the forefront. Now is the time to exorcize any old beliefs that no longer serve you and be open to money-making epiphanies. Get your bag, Taurus.

Taurus survival guide: Stay inside, get clear on your financial goals, don’t overspend and don’t sweat the things that go bump in the night.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

If you find yourself at a standstill this week, just let it be. Your cauldron’s bubbling over with energy but not enough insight to finish strong. Instead, spend time with your coven. It’s Halloweekend, Gemini. Have fun!

Gemini survival guide: Hang with your ghouls, try not to spiral, take a step back, get dressed up and have fun.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This Halloween, you’re bravely facing one of the scariest things out there: the future. You’re feeling ready to reinvent yourself and change your life for the better, but don’t get discouraged if something blocks your progress. All will be revealed in time, Cancer.

Cancer survival guide: Take small steps toward your goals, be open to unexpected guidance and don’t let setbacks haunt you.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

This week, you’re in touch with your emotions and what your body needs. If you’re craving a little adventure, throw caution to the wind. If you need to be a little more introspective, stay home to pass out candy this year. Let your gut guide you, Leo.

Leo survival guide: Go within, listen to your intuition, get lots of rest and be a little selfish.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Who needs magic spells or rabbit feet when you have an airtight plan? This week is about the fine details, no loose ends and no nonsense. If there’s something you want but have been waiting to go after, this is the week to chase it. You’re unstoppable, Virgo.

Virgo survival guide: Get all your homework done before you party, apply for the job you want, lay out all your costume pieces ahead of time and check things off your to-do list.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You’re no stranger to emotional balancing acts, but this week brings an extra twist while encouraging you to delve into your darker side. You’re prepping for a full-blown, werewolf-level transformation, so you need to get picky about what you do and don’t like. Readjust and reset, Libra.

Libra survival guide: Take this time for self-reflection, journal about where you’re going next, set hard boundaries and embrace the darkness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Transformation is your specialty, and this week is no exception. While you might mourn what’s slipping away, revelations from the other side could bring new light. What’s coming is better than what’s gone, Scorpio.

Scorpio survival guide: Let go of what no longer serves you, know it’s for the better and look for opportunity where you’d least expect it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

I hope you listened to last week’s horoscope and got plenty of rest because this week is keeping you on your toes. Class gets canceled after you pulled an all-nighter to study. Just as you ordered your ride home, you get invited to the after party. The moment you make a choice, the universe offers you something different. Get ready for some plot twists, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius survival guide: Embrace chaos, debrief with your witches and stay flexible.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You’ve been pushing hard this month, and it’s starting to feel like a graveyard shift. Before you turn into a work zombie, let yourself kick back and enjoy some Halloween magic this week. The living world needs you rested, Capricorn.

Capricorn survival guide: Stay flexible, put a pin in big ideas, watch, learn and adjust your strategy accordingly.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

This week is about collecting wisdom that will prove to be valuable soon. You don’t have the answers or the energy to deal with it all right now, and that’s OK. Spend as much time as you need to observe and come to a conclusion. Pay attention to what goes unsaid, Aquarius.

Aquarius survival guide: Trust your gut, take mental notes, don’t rush your response, rest and recover.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Allow yourself to get curious this week; answers are making their way to you through unexpected places — no fortune tellers or Ouija boards required. You might be dealing with negotiations around your home life, so trust yourself when it comes to making decisions. You’re the visionary, Pisces.

Pisces survival guide: Embrace spontaneity, explore the unknown, look for answers in unlikely places and trust yourself.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.