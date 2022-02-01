Meltzner: Fort Collins’ music scene fosters artistic free speech

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Freedom of speech is perhaps the most divisive facet of the rights so long promised to us as Americans. The extent to which it protects our speech and actions is constantly debated in a multitude of social arenas, ranging from legal matters settled in court to cultural matters settled on social media. However we often forget that freedom of speech is not exclusive to the political sphere, and is also an extremely influential element in matters regarding education, scientific advancement, or even business/economic industries. But one area impacted by freedom of speech is often overlooked; the world of art, specifically the music industry.

The music industry is a sector of artistic culture that can be notably differentiated from other artistic industries by its obsession with targeting whatever popular topics or stances are apparent in society, oftentimes at the expense of artistic integrity; a practice colloquially known as “selling out”. Thus, musicians often face difficult decisions regarding every aspect of their music: what should the lyrics be saying, what genre should be evoked, what vocal styles should be inflected?

To achieve success, it often seems as if the answers to all these questions should be in line with whatever the culture is devouring at that moment, and oftentimes artists take this route, desperate to break into the mainstream of such a competitive industry. But what about artists that decide against this, that decide to break the norm and try to produce music that lives outside the machinations of “big music”? And at this intersection of these artists on the fringe and the pressure of the popularity-obsessed industry is where the impact of freedom of speech lies.

Since the birth of rock and roll with its taboo subject matter and loud intense sound, the music industry big-wigs, and sometimes even the government, have attempted to silence these deviations from the norm of music at the time. In the 1980s, concerned parents lobbied for the censorship of rock bands such as AC/DC and Def Leppard, requesting that warnings be put on their records and their lyrics be cleaned up. And even now, in the present day, these attacks on musical free speech continue. Legal debates rage over whether or not rap lyrics describing violence can be used as evidence in court cases, with many decrying this practice as an infringement of free speech rights.

While these examples present major, wide-spreading examples of freedom of speech being attacked in the music industry, they are merely demonstrative of the suffocating culture of silencing artists who promote socio-cultural groups/stances that exist outside the norm pervading the industry. And it’s ironic that this culture exists, as the artists and music movements that support or discuss these taboo matters or “outsider” groups are often the most popular, especially with the youth. Even so, these smaller, fringe artists/movements are often suffocated by industry roadblocks: greater barriers such as leading music labels being reluctant to sign these artists or larger venues denying them opportunities to perform combine with smaller problems such as content platforms like Youtube revoking monetization on music videos they deem “inappropriate” for advertisers.

So how do these smaller artists get their music out, how do they amplify their voice to continually bring attention to these subject matters that the industry deems unfit? By utilizing the existence of small-town music scenes that, while not as “industry-connected” as national scenes like Nashville or L.A., foster the growth of artists that haven’t yet conquered the music-industry-beast. These small-town scenes are complex in the way they function, being an almost lucky amalgamation of demographic factors including location, average local age, surrounding industries, etc., and yet they are vital to the existence of the music industry’s “counter-culture”.

Our very own Fort Collins is an example of one of these small-town scenes fighting the good fight against the infringement of free speech in music. It is a college town, filled with open-minded youth that, in essence, define the music of the fringe artist by oftentimes crusading for awareness of the very same subject matter present in their music. It is also a cultural hub, being the only major city in Northern Colorado and one of the largest cities in the state as a whole.

Beyond the demographics, Fort Collins has a carefully cultivated music scene that combines the aforementioned music of fringe artists with the unique Colorado-country sound that it built itself upon. Here, everyone gets a shot at telling their story, and venues like The Aggie have concert lineups that go from bluegrass jam bands to underground rappers in the course of a week. It is this cultivated fanbase, built upon the origins of the town and the music that came with it, that is introduced to brand new music, and brand new views that may go against the grain but are respected here all the same.

For instance, Alice Longyu Gao, a Chinese-American hyperpop artist, just recently performed at The Coast in Old Towne. Her music is a brash, exciting take on traditional pop styles and her lyrics often advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, a group often dismissed by the music industry. Here in Fort Collins however, her music was welcomed and she was given a platform without having to jump through industry hoops and sell-out her vision.

It is small-town music scenes like Fort Collins that fight the music industry’s pervasive culture of infringing upon the free speech of small artists that represent groups seen as outside the norm. And it is vital that these scenes are supported and continue to grow, for this is the only way to ensure the survival of a counter-culture music scene, one that advocates for the groups cast aside and gives voice to issues considered taboo by the mainstream.

Reach JD Meltzner at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @jd_meltzner.