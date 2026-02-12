A roommate crush, a broken foot, dorm next-door, a game: Couples who met at CSU share their love stories

The Collegian reached out to couples who met at Colorado State University to hear their stories — how they met, what they love about each other, what their favorite memories are and how CSU and Fort Collins have impacted their relationships. From married alumni to budding love, they all met organically — through shared classes, mutual friends, similar interests and shared values. These are some of their stories.

Vega Fecteau & Ori Becker

Vega Fecteau and Ori Becker met in joint mathematics classes their freshman year. Both are majoring in mathematics, and while it would not have been atypical to have multiple classes together, Fecatau and Vector found that they had a significant amount of joint classes. A mutual friend introduced the pair, which sparked their relationship.

“Close to the beginning of our relationship, there was, like, one late night where it was raining and we were, like, let’s just go play in the rain, so we went by the lagoon,” said Becker.

Other favorite memories for the pair, who have been together for almost a year, include visiting the Northern Colorado Cat Cafe, as both hold a lot of love for cats.

“I would say I really like her patience and her intellect,” Fecteau said. “As I mentioned, we’re in the same major, so we’re both studying mathematics, so, that’s not something a lot of people understand or can bond about. And, so, she understands me on a way deeper level than a lot of other people might not.”

Jasmyn Taylor & Dennis Princic

Jasmyn Taylor and Dennis Princic owe their relationship to when Taylor broke her foot.

Both worked at the office of Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement in Fall 2024, where Taylor had been working for a year, and Princic had just begun. They met at the SLiCE mountain retreat, but didn’t interact much, however, Taylor had developed a crush on Princic.

“I was like ‘that’s my work crush, that’s my work man,’” said Taylor. “Work relationships can get a little messy quickly, and it was, like, my senior year. I didn’t want anything to go downhill, so it was going to be a little work crush.”

Then, Taylor fell on the stairs in Clark and broke her foot. She had to walk from Clark C to The Plaza, where she called into the office asking for help. Princic was on shift and came out to help Taylor, who was sitting on the concrete in pain.

Princic wheeled Taylor to her roommate’s car on a rolling chair. After that, they began talking, getting closer and attended the Marcello Hernandez comedy show together in April. They officially became boyfriend and girlfriend after graduation.

“I probably came around a little later than she did, which I’m embarrassed to say, so funny, but, like, springtime in 2025 is when I definitely became very aware that I was super into Jazz and I wanted to date her and everything,” said Princic.

They are both earning their master’s degrees from CSU now.

“[I realized] very much earlier. He was my work crush, so I was plotting on him, like, way before [spring], in, like, the fall,” Taylor said.

Mars Callanen & Jo Harlan

Mars Callanen and Jo Harlan met at Little Bird Bakery while grabbing coffee. Harlan spotted Callanen, and went up to talk to them. Following that initial encounter, Harlan went home to wash their sheets and Harlan went to a CSU football game.

“I kept tricking Jo into going out to concerts and stuff with me, and then I kept tricking Jo into letting me come over because [my] bed’s softer [yours] mine,” said Callanen and Harlan, overlapping answers.

Callanen is a second year student and Harlan is a first-year. They have been together for eight months come late February.

“What I really like about them is their humor and their fashion style,” said Callanen of Harlan. “It’s really good. And I do think they are quite literally the funniest person.”

Ella Smith & Harper Paul

Ella Smith and Harper Paul met back in high school, in a 2018 production of “Urinetown,” long before they knew each other or became friends. Years later, Paul came to CSU after Smith was already a student, and the two began working together in a research lab on campus, studying student experiences of trans and gender-nonconforming students, while also taking many classes together. They eventually became close, and later best friends, before falling in love.

“She is a, like, a phenomenal listener,” Smith said of Paul. “She is one of those people who, like, you know, how there are some people where you need to, like, be like, this is what I need from you when you’re listening to me, that’s like, never something you need to ask her. She just is, like, very intuitive about listening and giving, like, being emotionally available and responsive and giving you kind of exactly what you need without you having to ask.”

Smith and Paul have been together for around a year, and some of their favorite memories include seeing the giraffes, Paul’s favorite animal, at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and watching all of the Jack Black movies together.

“I think my favorite part of Ella is how much they fill the air, how much I can listen to them for hours and hours and never get bored, and they can always have something new to say and something new for me to think about,” Paul said. “I feel like we don’t disagree on anything. They could speak for me. If I just shut my mouth forever and let them stream of consciousness for the rest of my life, I could be happy.”

Morgan Shirey & Denver Hicks

Morgan Shirey and Denver Hicks met at RamWelcome’s Build-a-Ram event last year when they were both first-year students. The line was long, and the pair ended up getting to know each other over the course of several hours spent waiting, and later, while building their stuffed rams. They continued to hangout during Welcome Week and began dating shortly after.

“I was just, like, ‘I have no expectations, we’ll just see how it goes,’” Hicks said of that first few weeks of hanging out. “And we clicked.”

Shirey and Hicks spent their first semester learning more about themselves and getting to know each other better. Now, after more than a year together, they’ve settled into their relationship and have continued to grow together.

“One big thing, like, that is a foundational part of our relationship is just knowing that both of us aren’t perfect and knowing that it’s okay to forgive each other and it’s okay to hold each other accountable,” Shirey said.

Shirey and Hicks both bonded over moving away from families who had begun new chapters in their absence, and recently going through significant breakups.

“People didn’t think we would make it that long, just because of the circumstances, but we figured each other out,” Hicks said. “We know what kind of things we struggle with and what kind of things we excel at, and we try to match each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Matt & Jennifer Hitt

Jen and Matt Hitt’s lives are deeply intertwined with CSU. Today, both work on campus — Jen in digital communications for the Warner College of Natural Resources, and Matt as an associate professor of political science and associate director of research for the Institute for Research in the Social Sciences (IRIS). But CSU has witnessed more than just the current chapter of their lives. Their story began more than two decades ago, in the fall of 2004, when then-first-year Jen met Matt, the sophomore who lived in the room next door in Parmalee Hall.

Jen asked Matt to get breakfast with her one weekend, and Matt, who usually preferred to sleep in on weekends, agreed.

“We really, you know, enjoyed getting to know each other, and started spending more and more time together,” Matt said.

Their first date came in November of that year when Matt, then a theater major, asked Jen to go see “The Glass Menagerie” with him. They went to see a CSU Jazz Combos concert for their second date and then they saw “The Incredibles” in theaters over Thanksgiving break.

They were together for the rest of undergrad, but when Matt left for grad school at Ohio State University, Jen did not go with him. They broke up, but their story didn’t end there.

Matt returned to Colorado for a visit and they reconnected. He asked Jen to visit him in Columbus, just to see what she thought, hoping that she might consider joining him there while he completed his doctorate.

“I thought it was crazy, but you know, that’s what you do when you love someone,” Matt said.

Jen agreed to visit and ultimately moved to Columbus, where the pair got engaged. They returned to Fort Collins to take their engagement photos where it all began and held their wedding in Littleton. They had jars of Mary’s Mountain Cookies on the tables at the reception, a nod to their undergraduate tradition of getting cookies together every Friday. Each jar was themed for different parts of their lives, including one with CAM the Ram on it.

“It’s a very special place for us, because we met here and have so much history,” Jen said about the role CSU has played in their lives.

Matt’s work in academia took them to Louisiana in 2014, but in 2016 an opening in the political science department provided an opportunity to return to Fort Collins. They’ve lived in Fort Collins with their two children ever since.

“I think CSU is a real center of gravity. This is where things began. Obviously, we probably wouldn’t have met if it weren’t for CSU,” Matt said. “It has always felt like home to me. It’s been really nice to be back and to be building a life in this next chapter with kids and grown-up jobs.”

Jen and Matt loved CSU from the moment they first came to campus, before they’d even met. Two decades later, neither of them has any intention of leaving anytime soon.

“We really like it here,” Jen said. “Like [Matt] said, this feels like home.”







Claudia Pérez & Jesus Calderon

Claudia Pérez and Jesus Calderon met at El Centro’s welcome back barbeque in 2017, when Pérez was a sophomore and Calderon was a junior that had transferred to CSU. Both shared a ride back to the Lory Student Center and bonded over their shared major — communications — offering to study together and share notes for classes.

As a La Conexion peer mentor, one day during a slow shift, Calderon walked up to Pérez and jokingly asked if she would marry him, before instead asking her to play a game called “36 Questions to Fall In Love” — a game a professor had given him in class.

“We played all 36 questions,” Perez said. “And the very last step of this game is to stare into each other’s eyes for two minutes. And we did that. So after that, I was like, ‘Okay, we’re flirting, right?’”

Calderon asked for Pérez’s number, and a few days later the pair shared an umbrella together walking across The Plaza and took a photo together, with Pérez joking that that photo would be a cute story at their wedding.

Pérez confessed that she loved Calderon, and the next day, Calderon asked Pérez on a date. Their first date was a comedy show at the LSC. They dated for the rest of their undergraduate degrees and Calderon’s master’s program. Calderon proposed at the end of 2021 and the couple were married in May of 2022.

“I always tell people Jesus actually asked me to marry him twice, once on that day when we played the game,” Perez said. “And then for real, in 2021. And that picture [in the rain], we keep that picture, like, in a little frame, and Jesus keeps it in his wallet.”

The couple lives in northwest Aurora now but makes a point to come back to Fort Collins a few times a year. Their relationship was built on dates to community events, and credit the importance of the cultural centers to their relationship.

“CSU is a PWI, and so both of us were drawn into that space because of the connection and, like, the cultural familiarity and, like, the sense of belonging,” Perez said. “I think that, like, even now, right, like, hearing that, you know, universities are thinking of defunding those spaces, right, or not investing, or changing the names of them, that makes me sad, because, like, they’ve played such an important role in our relationship. It’s where we fell in love, but I also met my best friend the same year that I met Jesus. I met my two soulmates that year.”

For Perez and Calderon, CSU has been the backdrop of their lives.

“We have a lot of meaningful life events and connections as part of our journey at CSU,” Calderon said. “From our relationship to our friendships to just like, life events, that I think CSU was always in the backdrop.”

Nicole Vicente & Millie Queen

Nicole Vicente and Mille Queen, both third year students, met as first years when Vicente’s high school friend was Queen’s suite mate. Heading into their second year at CSU, the pair decided to live together, and Vicente found herself developing feelings for Queen. The pair become very close friends throughout their first semester as roommates, and Queen was oblivious to Vicente’s feelings for her.

“We would go on day trips together without our other friend,” Vicente said. “She would tell me all this stuff about how beautiful and wonderful I am, and we’d go basically on dates together, essentially, and then, and this is all, we’re living together. We were not dating yet. And then it wasn’t until the second semester of our second year. Essentially two years after meeting, a year of me having a crush on her, and a year of living together.”

Queen and Vicente finally confessed their feelings to each other after a drunken night, and became a couple a few weeks later.

The pair still live together, and have added a fourth roommate.

“What helps about CSU is, even though we’re roommates, there’s enough of, like, a distance and we’re involved in different enough things that we aren’t together all the time,” Vicente said.

Cassie Lyon & Kevin Dahle

Cassie Lyon and Kevin Dahle met through a mutual friend in Lyon’s physics class, who posted a photo of Dahle on his Snapchat story. Dahle was a transfer student to CSU in 2023, and Lyon swiped up on her friend’s Snapchat story to be introduced to Dahle.

Their first date was at a CSU basketball game as they began talking on Snapchat. The couple is approaching their two year anniversary next month.

“[Dahle]’s friend had said that we would be a good match, but he never did anything about it,” Lyon said. “I did it myself. Who knew if it would have even worked out if his friend matched us up? Yeah, it worked out this way.”

Both Lyon’s parents and grandparents met at CSU, and Lyon met Dahle in her last semester of school, and was nervous about how to meet people once college had concluded for her. As alumni, Lyon’s family still tailgates at football games, and the couple finds time to work out at the Rec and attend basketball games as well, as CSU was an important part of how their relationship began.

“I would work in the LSC, and her Club was in the LSC every Wednesday,” said Dahle. “And so, I would always try to find an excuse to go up to where her room was and see if I could run into her.”

Peter Fredo & Kali Kirkpatrick

Peter Fredo and Kali Kirkpatrick technically first met before their first year began, in a large group chat of incoming first years. Kirkpatrick had made a video on how to introduce dogs to new people for her high school senior capstone project; and she needed views on the video, so she sent it in the group chat.

“I saw that and [I thought] ‘Oh, she’s kind of cute, and maybe it’ll help if I watch the video,’” Fredo said.

“It did help,” Kirkpatrick said, laughing. “Thank you.”

They began hanging out once they were both on campus as first years. Fredo asked Kirkpatrick to go rock climbing at the CSU Rec in November and they continued hanging out. They began dating a month later and have been together for four years.

“We kind of just hung out and never stopped hanging out,” Kirkpatrick said.

Throughout their relationship they have both shared a love of dogs. Fredo had previously raised service dogs and Kirkpatrick began raising puppies for a nonprofit two years after they started dating.

Reach Allie Seibel, Hannah Parcells, Aubree Miller and Gigi Young at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.