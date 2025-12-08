CSU researchers express concern over LLMs’ impact on social biases

With little regulation, generative artificial intelligence chatbots tend to reflect patterns of social bias and stereotypes. Biased data sets and algorithms alike contribute to this issue, which experts agree has potential for real-world harm.

Taylor Sosa is a Ph.D. student in Colorado State University’s political science department and is currently studying how AI interacts with American politics. They discussed how this technology is trained using existing information.

“A lot of the AI that we’re seeing nowadays is a lot of the chatbot functions, like the large language models,” Sosa said. “You have Gemini, you have Llama, you have ChatGPT (and) you have Grok, and all of these are trained on data that is brought in from somewhere. So we’re not seeing the training protocol, but all of the models are trained on text that was already written.”

They are conducting research with Matthew Hitt, associate director of research for the Institute for Research in the Social Sciences and associate professor in CSU’s political science department.

“You can think of (these large language models) as a sophisticated version of Google’s autocomplete function,” Hitt said. “What they’ve done is they have effectively scraped the entire internet. So every bit of written words that exist online exist now as a corpus of language.”

AI models don’t actually think for themselves, but rather produce information based on statistical likelihood.

“They have figured out that you can see there are probabilities associated with certain pairs of words and phrases and things like that,” Hitt said. “So if I search for peanut butter, that’s going to go with jelly.”

With such a wide set of data to pull from, Hitt said LLMs use complex and powerful algorithms that inevitably regurgitate biased information that comes from the internet.

“If people produce racist, sexist, homophobic, ageist, transphobic — all of these harmful things — if people have produced that content, and of course they have, then that’s in the bag of words,” Hitt said. “There’s no reason to think that something that’s just mashing together language that humans have already produced would not also replicate the same social biases that exist in human interaction.”

It’s thought that AI has the capacity to change society in new ways as the technology develops. Biases that come from AI can promote discrimination and a basis for poor decision making in the real world, according to the American Psychological Association.

“It wants you to feel good. It wants you to keep asking questions and stay on the platform and keep interacting with it. So eventually you find the model useful and pay $20 a month or more to use the thing.” –Matthew Hitt, CSU political science associate professor

Additionally, AI platforms have an incentive to keep their users engaged and coming back, which is another area in which bias surfaces among AI tools. AI chatbots are very affirming of their users in order to encourage more use and, therefore, more revenue.

“This agreeableness is sort of baked in,” Hitt said. “It wants you to feel good. It wants you to keep asking questions and stay on the platform and keep interacting with it. So eventually you find the model useful and pay $20 a month or more to use the thing.”



Though it is well understood that AI exacerbates biases, it is difficult to address this issue.

“The extent to which we as consumers and people understand what texts (LLMs are) pulling from is not clear because AI is booming in terms of technology,” Sosa said. “The regulations that we have in this country to regulate AI are defunct because AI is growing so fast as a technology, and it’s similar for our research. So we have research on AI that is slower than how AI is moving.”

Sosa and Hitt’s research is focused on audience understandings of Supreme Court decisions and the potential of using AI tools to make these texts more understandable for people.

“The Supreme Court doesn’t have a lot of direct communication with the public,” Sosa said. “So in my research with Matt, we are looking at and doing a survey where we have AI text and human text. We’re trying to figure out to what extent people are more likely to accept and agree with the human SCOTUS summary versus an AI-generated SCOTUS summary.”

Sosa and Hitt said their research is far from done but could show some positivity bias with the AI-generated summaries.

“It’s all still very much a work in progress, but we were finding that people are able to take these SCOTUS summaries that are generated by AI and they agree and accept them, but they don’t understand what the decision was,” Sosa said.

The AI may produce a more agreeable response, but it may not be able to properly inform readers. The future of bias within AI remains in the air due to the fast-moving nature of the technology and industry.

“The companies want to have a product that they want to capitalize off of,” Sosa said. “So that has a lot of moral and ethical questions that come to mind. Can we rely on, like, OpenAI, Sam Altman making these types of changes to be a more moral, ethical, less socially desirable, less reproducing bias kind of AI model? Not generally without regulations, and the extent to which we can get regulations is a partisan political question.”

Reach Gracie Douglas at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.