Strain Review: I love smoking ‘Evil AF’ weed

Wait stop — I’m getting a vision — the light smell of that Za lingering, a nice full Qdoba bowl in front of me, a crisp, cold Sprite by my side and Andy Cohen interviewing seven chaotic women who hate each other. It’s not the stuff of dreams, but an illustration of my life, around three days ago, as I relaxed with an Evil AF preroll from Boulder Built.

This preroll has a way of making me feel all hot inside, and not because it’s evil AF; There’s something about the way that warmth physically lingers that I truly enjoy. Whether they wanted to or not, I love this touch in a preroll; the sensation just adds to the experience of smoking in a way I can’t explain.

Nothing is worse than smoking a joint and wishing you had just hit the bong instead, and trust me — this is not that kind of experience at all. Boasting a 27.9% THC level, this hybrid is a 1-gram weed bomb that definitely gets the job done. If you’re near Colorado State University’s campus and 21, they’re yours for $9.99 at Green Dragon.

The Evil AF strain comes in preroll form, which has the highest THC concentration, as well as 7 and 3.5 gram flower options with a THC level of 24.9%.

After indulging, I felt really alert and in control of my attention, so I could put it toward a number of uses. This felt exciting as I usually go for more of a Sativa that makes me wanna fall asleep after a while, but is great for bedtime.

I’m feeling so awake at this point; my brain was actually able to focus on multiple things at a time. I was fully following the notoriously impossible to follow Scary Island saga from season three of “The Real Housewives of New York,” while also playing on my iPad.

However, I quickly realized that focused does not necessarily mean locked in, and that is one thing to watch out for with this strain. I find that absolutely everything distracts me and becomes something that hours could be spent on.

For instance, playing on my iPad was one thing I did, for about 15 minutes, but after I checked in on Hay Day, I think I picked up every single activity located in our living room, stared at it, and put it back immediately.

So while I’d say this strain is great for maintaining laser focus on a primary task, you might want to consider having something else to stimulate your brain — and definitely avoid anything important.

Visually, this strain reminds me of an old American West filter on Instagram; it’s warm, vintage and the brown and green appear like the contrast is set to 100%. The stench makes me happy; it’s like slightly sour grapes mixed with freshly mowed grass.

Overall, I highly recommend this strain of cannabis. For some reason, I can’t stop relating it to the 9.5% ABV New Belgium Juice Force IPA. I like it when companies develop a new product that really pushes the limits of what we thought was the highest concentration of something, while still allowing it to taste good.

