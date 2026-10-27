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2026 Voter Guide: Colorado candidates for governor take stances on key issues in efforts to replace Polis

Maci Lesh, Science Editor
October 27, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

When Colorado voters open their ballots this fall, they won’t find the name of the governor who has led the state since 2019. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is term-limited, meaning the seat he leaves behind will be decided upon Nov. 3.

Though there are seven candidates on the ballot, there are three who have drawn the most attention: Republican candidate Victor Marx, Democratic candidate Phil Weiser and unaffiliated candidate Greg Lopez. The others listed on the ballot are Stephen Hamilton of the American Constitution Party, Eric Mulder of the Libertarian Party, Jeff Peckman of the Unity Party and Erik Underwood of the Approval Voting Party.

Marx is a first-time candidate and Marine Corps veteran who leads All Things Possible Ministries, a nonprofit based in Colorado Springs that aims to help women and children escape exploitation and violence. According to his website, Marx’s campaign prioritizes government accountability and transparency, housing and the cost of living, economic growth and more. 

At the time of publishing, Marx could not be scheduled for an interview with The Collegian.

Weiser has been Colorado’s attorney general since 2019. Before that, he was the dean of the University of Colorado Law School and was appointed to work in the U.S. Department of Justice by President Barack Obama. As attorney general, he filed or joined 87 lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s administration between January 2025 and this fall. According to his website, Weiser’s campaign prioritizes workforce development, housing affordability, public safety and more. 

At the time of publishing, Weiser could not be scheduled for an interview with The Collegian.

Lopez was the mayor of Parker, Colorado, and he is running for governor for the third time. He was director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Colorado Office and represented Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives as a Republican from 2024-25. Lopez left the Republican Party this year to run as an unaffiliated candidate. According to his website, Lopez’s campaign prioritizes government efficacy, affordability, parental rights and more.

Colorado has not elected a Republican governor since Bill Owens won a second term in 2002, and voters have never elected an unaffiliated candidate, despite the fact that just over half of voters are registered as unaffiliated.

Housing and the cost of living

Housing is a stated priority for all three candidates, but their plans deviate between who builds and who decides.

Marx’s campaign website says he would urge cities and counties to adopt expedited permitting standards, meaning local governments would be required to approve or deny complete applications within a set timeframe. He also proposed reviewing the mandates for building, environment and energy, which he says drive up construction costs, and that he would require cost-benefit analyses before new regulations could be adopted. 

In his Colorado Blueprint plan, Weiser said he will set a goal to add 40,000 attainable owner-occupied homes, which would close the current gap by 50%. He proposes speeding up the permitting process, working with local governments to lower fees on homes selling for under $600,000, expanding down payment assistance for first-time buyers and promoting modular construction and apprenticeships. 

Lopez’s campaign website says he will set a goal to build 25,000 new homes in four years if elected governor, which would be built by private developers rather than the government. According to his campaign website, the starter homes would be about 1,100 square feet and sell for roughly $235,000.

Tuition and campus issues

At a press event for student journalists hosted by FoxTalk, Marx said higher education should prepare students for careers and teach critical thinking skills. He urged for transparency from universities about tuition, graduation rates and debt, in addition to equal respect for trades and apprenticeships.

Weiser’s Colorado Blueprint platforms public community colleges and universities as pathways for career training. Weiser said he wants to create ColoradoCorps, which would be a paid career-building program for young Coloradans. At a February town hall in Fort Collins, Weiser said he was worried young people would not remain in Colorado.

Regarding college costs, Lopez said in an interview with The Collegian he wants to know what is driving tuition increases and suggested students consider online degree programs. He also said he wasn’t sure if college education should take priority, and wondered whether that interest needed to be invested in primary and secondary education. 

Surveillance and data centers

This summer, Fort Collins City Council canceled its contract with Flock Safety and removed the license plate cameras. The candidates for governor have also taken positions on the technology.

Marx told The Colorado Sun he also supports restrictions, including requiring a legitimate law enforcement purpose for each search and shorter data retention periods. Weiser told The Colorado Sun he wants a state law limiting who can access surveillance databases and how long footage is kept. Lopez said he opposes Flock cameras.

On data centers, Weiser and Marx both said operators should bear the cost of new electrical infrastructure, with the Public Utilities Commission setting the rules. Marx described himself as supportive of the facilities and of artificial intelligence.

In an interview with The Collegian, Lopez said he isn’t convinced Colorado needs them at the scale they are being discussed; he said he was “really concerned that this technology is being used more for surveillance, more for tracking people and taking away our liberties.”

Water

Marx said in an interview with the Colorado Sun that Colorado should meet its obligations under the Colorado River Compact but should not give up water to offset lower basin states’ overuse. Marx also told the Post Independent he would push for more state investment in water storage and conservation infrastructure and said he would protect farmers’ and ranchers’ water rights. 

Weiser’s campaign lays out his five-point plan that includes solutions like funding the Colorado Water Plan, opposing “buy-and-dry” plans and voluntary programs that encourage lower-water crops and lawns that need little to no irrigation. He also said he would reestablish a chief water policy coordinator position.  

In an interview with The Collegian, Lopez called Colorado a headwater state and said the 1922 Colorado River Compact will bring a major fight. He emphasized the necessity of education across the board about where Colorado’s water comes from and how it’s being implemented. 

Reach Maci Lesh at news@collegian.com or on social media @macileshmedia.

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About the Contributors
Maci Lesh
Maci Lesh, Science Editor
Maci Lesh is entering her second year at The Collegian and her first as science editor, a role that puts her in the unusual position of translating other people’s expertise for a living. She didn’t grow up dreaming about a byline in a science section. If anything, past Maci would be baffled by present Maci, but somewhere between the AP Statistics class she barely survived and two science minors, this became the work she wanted to do. It started, somewhat improbably, in N212, her high school classroom, and springboarded into what is now her dream career: journalism. Lesh spent her first year at The Collegian writing for every desk she could get her hands on — news, science, arts and entertainment, life and culture and opinion — and she served as the city council beat reporter. This year, she’s excited to bring everything she learned along the way to the science desk. As a political science major with minors in media studies, science communication and global environmental sustainability, she’s spending her CSU career building the exact toolkit this role requires: policy, communication and sustainability. The long-term goal is a byline at National Geographic, so consider this her quiet, ongoing audition. Outside the science desk, Lesh also frequently writes for opinion, where she explores issues with more nuance and personal voice, a skill she considers just as vital to science writing as it is to commentary. Opinions, to her, are a lot more fun when you stop pretending there’s only one right answer. When she’s not reporting, she’s usually rewatching “Gilmore Girls,” buying red hair dye to continue her ginger propaganda (she’s naturally blonde), overthinking a Spotify playlist or Instagram post or spending money she doesn’t have on concert tickets. Lesh is a proud first-generation student and political activist. Mostly, though, she’s looking forward to continuing to build a science desk that CSU and the community can trust.
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.