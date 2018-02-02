White nationalists clash with Antifa, chased off campus following Charlie Kirk event at CSU

At the podium in an LSC ballroom, Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience during his Smashing Socialism event. (Anna Baize | Collegian) During Charlie Kirk's presentation in the LSC, protesters rally in the plaza with signs. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Police open a barricade and call for group dispersals in the plaza prior to dispersing groups.(Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Antifa and Neo-Nazis clash on CSU's Plaza following the Charlie Kirk presentation in the LSC. The group was observed fighting and pushed out of campus by police. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) An Antifa protester holds their flag during Charlie Kirk's presentation in the Lory Student Center. The Antifa member was approached by law enforcement to remove the pole of the flag, and was forced to carry the flag by handthroughout the protests. White nationalists clashed with Antifa Friday night as free speech came to its head following the Charlie Kirk event at Colorado State University.

The white nationalist group was, in essence, chased off of the CSU campus by members of Antifa and other protesters after altercations started on the CSU Plaza.

Authorities, armed with riot gear and a canine unit, followed the crowd attempting to keep the groups separate and ordered people to disperse. As police attempted to break up the beginnings of a riot, smaller scale fights broke out as the groups moved west across campus.

Several eyewitnesses said people were hurt “on both sides,” during the fights that broke out in the crowd. White nationalists were expected to show at the event—reports that the Traditionalist Worker Party, an extremist political party would attend the event circulated earlier this week. Some counter-protesters were heard yelling “Jews will not replace us,” and seen making the “Hail Hitler” sign. One member of the counter-protesters held a flag with a white power cross, a symbol used among Nazis and modeled after the Celtic cross.

A man who represented John Brown Gun Club (a.k.a., Redneck Revolt), who wished to be anonymous, was there during the confrontation following Kirk’s speech. He said there are a lot of racist groups that associate themselves with Turning Point USA.

“We knew (the Neo-Nazis) were going to show up here,” he said.

The man spoke to some of what the nationalist group was chanting and their supposed purpose on campus.

“The white supremacists came through chanting ‘blood and soil’ and ‘you won’t replace us,’ much like they did at Charlottesville, and we decided to replace them and move them off campus, move them away from anybody that they might be putting at risk,” he said. “They are dangerous people, they have a dangerous ideology predicated on murder and genocide, and they had to go.”

The man would not say if anyone in his group was injured during the conflict.

Protesters and counter-protesters were there in response to Kirk’s speech. Kirk is the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit with an aim to organize students on college campuses to promote conservative policies—primarily limited government in free markets. Between 500 and 600 people attended the event in CSU’s Lory Student Center ballrooms Friday night.

As the Kirk event ended, those still sitting were advised by a CSUPD officer.

“Not to frighten anyone, there are police operations on the Plaza,” a CSUPD officer said. “Please head to the west. If you go towards the Plaza you will be involved in those operations.”

According to a student on the Plaza at the time, who wished to remain anonymous, the clash began after the police formed a line, blocking multiple exit avenues on the Plaza, and then the nationalists arrived.

“The police vehicles started announcing that it was an unlawful assembly. It was at that exact moment that all of a sudden you started hearing “blood & soil” from the other end of the plaza,” the student said. “A contingent of what was probably the TWP came out or what I would imagine because one of those guys was trying to talk to me earlier today.”

The student said they heard the crowd yelling “Jews will not replace us,” and then saw Antifa surrounding members of the yelling group. At that time, police intervened, witnesses said.

According to Mike Hooker, a CSU spokesperson, CSU President Tony Frank will respond to the events in a campus-wide email later this evening. Hooker sent the Collegian part of Frank’s statement.

“In a crowd this size, where emotions are running high and various groups arrive with a goal of violence to spread their fear, it’s sad but not unexpected to have some level of conflict, but we had a solid security plan in place and it worked well to minimize any violence,” Frank wrote.

Collegian staff can be reached @CSUCollegian or by emailing news@collegian.com.