Lecia Brooks from SPLC to discuss bias incidents, tolerance

poster for guest speaker's anti-hate lecture
Lecia Brooks, from the Southern Poverty Law Center, will give her lecture, “Rising Hate in America,” at Lory Student Center Cherokee Park, Thursday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. (Image courtesy of Colorado State University)

Lecia Brooks, from the Southern Poverty Law Center, will give her lecture, “Rising Hate in America,” at Lory Student Center Cherokee Park Ballroom, Thursday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. The event, sponsored by International Programs, is free and open to the public.

As SPLC outreach director and director of the Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery, Alabama, Brooks gives frequent presentations around the country, promoting tolerance and diversity. 

The SPLC is a nonprofit civil rights organization that combats hate through legal advocacy and education, according to their website.

Brooks will discuss the current conflict and tensions arising from cultural differences and what people who value tolerance can do to combat it, according to Shauna DeLuca, assistant director of global co-curricular initiatives. Brooks will also speak about increasing rates of hate crimes and how they affect international students and visitors.

Last semester, Colorado State University saw several bias-motivated incidents on campus, including the discovery of a fake noose in a residence hall and an anti-Semitic message written on a Jewish resident’s dry-erase board.

“Colorado State University is home to students from about 92 countries, and the university student body is comprised of many varying identities,” DeLuca wrote in an email to the Collegian. “This speaker is being hosted in effort to raise awareness of issues that affect members of our diverse student community.”

Collegian reporter Samantha Ye can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @samxye4.

