Photo gallery: Black History Month Kick-Off Event

Julius Philpot and Kenyatta Richardson pose as 'living statues' of Muhammad Ali and Madam CJ Walker. The living statues were part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Julius Philpot poses as a 'living statue' of Muhammad Ali. The living statues were part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Jeremiah Ntepp poses as a 'living statue' of Jimi Hendrix. The living statues were part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Jakya Bridges poses as a 'living statue' of Maya Angelou. The living statues were part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Zion Jones poses as a 'living statue' of Betty Reid Soskin. The living statues were part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Yasmine Amon introduces the events for the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Jakya Bridges, dressed as a 'living statue' of Maya Angelou, enters the ballroom to speak. The living statues were part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Zion Jones, dressed as a 'living statue' of Betty Reid Soskin, enter the ballroom to speak. The living statues were part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Jeremiah Ntepp, dressed as a 'living statue' of Jimi Hendrix, enters the ballroom to perform. The living statues were part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Kenyatta Richardson, dressed as a 'living statue' of Madam CJ Walker, enteres the ballroom to speak. The living statues were part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Zion Jones, dressed as a 'living statue' of Betty Reid Soskin, speaks on Soskin's life as part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Jeremiah Ntepp, dressed as a 'living statue' of Jimi Hendrix, gives a performance eminating Hendrix as part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Kenyatta Richardson, dressed as a 'living statue' of Madam CJ Walker, speaks on Walker's life as part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Julius Philpot, dressed as a 'living statue' of Muhammad Ali, performs channeling Ali as part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Julius Philpot, dressed as a 'living statue' of Muhammad Ali, performs channeling Ali as part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
All five of the students dressed as 'living statues' hold up their hands after their performances as part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Jhasmyn Cooper-Moore performs the song "A Change is Gonna Come" ahead of the events at the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Michelle Mendoza performs her spoken word poem "Here I Stand," as part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Godwin Abotsi perfroms a Bamaya dance, weaving in and out of the crowd, as part of the events at the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. The Bamaya dance is a social dance from Northern Ghana. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Godwin Abotsi perfroms a Bamaya dance, weaving in and out of the crowd, as part of the events at the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. The Bamaya dance is a social dance from Northern Ghana. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Godwin Abotsi perfroms a Bamaya dance, weaving in and out of the crowd, as part of the events at the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. The Bamaya dance is a social dance from Northern Ghana. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Godwin Abotsi perfroms a Bamaya dance, weaving in and out of the crowd, as part of the events at the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. The Bamaya dance is a social dance from Northern Ghana. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Travonn Redding plays an improv piano piece, meant to reflect the current African American experience, as part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Tricia Alexander performs her spoken word poem "My Hair Speaks" as part of the Black History Month Kick Off Event on Feb. 1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

 

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.

