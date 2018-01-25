William Shewfelt, Nickelodeon’s red Power Ranger, to speak in LSC Wednesday

There’s a new hero coming to campus: the red Power Ranger.
William Shewfelt, who stars in Nickelodeon’s “Power Rangers: Ninja Steel,” is visiting Colorado State University Wednesday to speak about strategies for designing a successful future.
Shewfelt has starred in numerous commercials and music videos and has performed on stage.
The event, sponsored by the Asian/Pacific American Cultural Center, RamEvents, the Career Center and the Collaborative for Student Achievement, will take place on Jan. 31 from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. in Lory Student Center room 382 and will be called “Designing your Future.”
Collegian reporter Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NateMDay