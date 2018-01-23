Weekly IM Updates

SPONSORED CONTENT:
By Kyle Loughlin
Spring Registration
Coed, Women’s, and Men’s Basketball
Begins: Jan 16th @ 9:00am
Ends: Jan 22nd @ 12:00am
Season Duration: Jan 28th-Feb 25th
Coed Kickball
Begins Jan 16th @ 9:00am
Ends Jan 22nd @MIDNIGHT
Season Duration: Jan 30th-Feb 22nd
Men’s and Women’s Tube Water Polo
Begins Jan 16th @ 9:00am
Ends Jan 22nd @ 12:00am
Season Duration: Jan 28th- Feb 25th
Preseason Basketball Tournament
Begins Jan 22nd @ 9:00am
Ends Jan 25th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: Tournament is January 27th
Pickleball Singles Tournament
Begins Jan 22nd @ 9:00am
Ends Jan 28th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: Tournament is on February 6th
Men’s and Women’s Racquetball
Begins Jan 22nd @ 9:00am
Ends Jan 28th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: Feb 1st-Mar 8th
4v4 Coed Soccer Tournament
Begins Jan 29th @ 9:00am
Ends Feb 4th @ 12:00am
Season Duration Feb 10th-Feb 18th
Doubles Table Tennis Tournament
Begins Jan 29th @ 9:00am
Ends Feb 4th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: The Tournament will be on Feb 8th
Basketball Skillz (3 point shootout & Hot Shot Contest)
Begins Feb 5th @ 9:00am
Ends Feb 11th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: 3 Point Shootout Feb 12-21
Hot Shot Contest Feb 21st
Men’s and Women’s Bench Press
Begins Feb 5th @ 9:00am
Ends Feb 11th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: The contest’s takes place on February 15th
Bowling Tournament
Begins Feb 5th @ 9:00am
Ends Feb 11th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: The tournament is on February 22nd