Weekly IM Updates

SPONSORED CONTENT:

By Kyle Loughlin

How to Register

Participation in IM Sports at Colorado State University requires current students, faculty, staff, and affiliates to purchase an IM Sports Membership.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Memberships will provide nearly unlimited play for all events in a given semester for only $10; memberships can be purchased in-person at the service center desk inside the student recreation center or online through the online purchases portal.

Link to the Purchase Portal: https://purchases.csurec.colostate.edu

Spring Registration

Coed, Women’s, and Men’s Basketball

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Begins: Jan 16th @ 9:00am

Ends: Jan 22nd @ 12:00am

Season Duration: Jan 28th-Feb 25th

Coed Kickball

Begins Jan 16th @ 9:00am

Ends Jan 22nd @

Season Duration: Jan 30th-Feb 22nd

Men’s and Women’s Tube Water Polo

Begins Jan 16th @ 9:00am

Ends Jan 22nd @ 12:00am

Season Duration: Jan 28th- Feb 25th

Preseason Basketball Tournament

Begins Jan 22nd @ 9:00am

Ends Jan 25th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: Tournament is January 27th

Pickleball Singles Tournament

Begins Jan 22nd @ 9:00am

Ends Jan 28th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: Tournament is on February 6th

Men’s and Women’s Racquetball

Begins Jan 22nd @ 9:00am

Ends Jan 28th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: Feb 1st-Mar 8th

4v4 Coed Soccer Tournament

Begins Jan 29th @ 9:00am

Ends Feb 4th @ 12:00am

Season Duration Feb 10th-Feb 18th

Doubles Table Tennis Tournament

Begins Jan 29th @ 9:00am

Ends Feb 4th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: The Tournament will be on Feb 8th

Basketball Skillz (3 point shootout & Hot Shot Contest)

Begins Feb 5th @ 9:00am

Ends Feb 11th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: 3 Point Shootout Feb 12-21

Hot Shot Contest Feb 21st

Men’s and Women’s Bench Press

Begins Feb 5th @ 9:00am

Ends Feb 11th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: The contest’s takes place on February 15th

Bowling Tournament

Begins Feb 5th @ 9:00am

Ends Feb 11th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: The tournament is on February 22nd