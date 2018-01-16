Weekly IM Updates

SPONSORED CONTENT:
By Kyle Loughlin
How to Register
Participation in IM Sports at Colorado State University requires current students, faculty, staff, and affiliates to purchase an IM Sports Membership.
Memberships will provide nearly unlimited play for all events in a given semester for only $10; memberships can be purchased in-person at the service center desk inside the student recreation center or online through the online purchases portal.
Link to the Purchase Portal: https://purchases.csurec.colostate.edu
Spring Registration
Coed, Women’s, and Men’s Basketball
Begins: Jan 16th @ 9:00am
Ends: Jan 22nd @ 12:00am
Season Duration: Jan 28th-Feb 25th
Coed Kickball
Begins Jan 16th @ 9:00am
Ends Jan 22nd @
Season Duration: Jan 30th-Feb 22nd
Men’s and Women’s Tube Water Polo
Begins Jan 16th @ 9:00am
Ends Jan 22nd @ 12:00am
Season Duration: Jan 28th- Feb 25th
Preseason Basketball Tournament
Begins Jan 22nd @ 9:00am
Ends Jan 25th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: Tournament is January 27th
Pickleball Singles Tournament
Begins Jan 22nd @ 9:00am
Ends Jan 28th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: Tournament is on February 6th
Men’s and Women’s Racquetball
Begins Jan 22nd @ 9:00am
Ends Jan 28th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: Feb 1st-Mar 8th
4v4 Coed Soccer Tournament
Begins Jan 29th @ 9:00am
Ends Feb 4th @ 12:00am
Season Duration Feb 10th-Feb 18th
Doubles Table Tennis Tournament
Begins Jan 29th @ 9:00am
Ends Feb 4th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: The Tournament will be on Feb 8th
Basketball Skillz (3 point shootout & Hot Shot Contest)
Begins Feb 5th @ 9:00am
Ends Feb 11th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: 3 Point Shootout Feb 12-21
Hot Shot Contest Feb 21st
Men’s and Women’s Bench Press
Begins Feb 5th @ 9:00am
Ends Feb 11th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: The contest’s takes place on February 15th
Bowling Tournament
Begins Feb 5th @ 9:00am
Ends Feb 11th @ 12:00am
Season Duration: The tournament is on February 22nd