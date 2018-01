Weekly IM Updates

SPONSORED CONTENT:

By Kyle Loughlin

How to Register

Participation in IM Sports at Colorado State University requires current students, faculty, staff, and affiliates to purchase an IM Sports Membership.

Memberships will provide nearly unlimited play for all events in a given semester for only $10; memberships can be purchased in-person at the service center desk inside the student recreation center or online through the online purchases portal.

Link to the Purchase Portal: https://purchases.csurec.colostate.edu

Spring Registration

Coed, Women’s, and Men’s Basketball

Begins: Jan 16th @ 9:00am

Ends: Jan 22nd @ 12:00am

Season Duration: Jan 28th-Feb 25th

Coed Kickball

Begins Jan 16th @ 9:00am

Ends Jan 22nd @

Season Duration: Jan 30th-Feb 22nd

Men’s and Women’s Tube Water Polo

Begins Jan 16th @ 9:00am

Ends Jan 22nd @ 12:00am

Season Duration: Jan 28th- Feb 25th

Preseason Basketball Tournament

Begins Jan 22nd @ 9:00am

Ends Jan 25th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: Tournament is January 27th

Pickleball Singles Tournament

Begins Jan 22nd @ 9:00am

Ends Jan 28th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: Tournament is on February 6th

Men’s and Women’s Racquetball

Begins Jan 22nd @ 9:00am

Ends Jan 28th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: Feb 1st-Mar 8th

4v4 Coed Soccer Tournament

Begins Jan 29th @ 9:00am

Ends Feb 4th @ 12:00am

Season Duration Feb 10th-Feb 18th

Doubles Table Tennis Tournament

Begins Jan 29th @ 9:00am

Ends Feb 4th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: The Tournament will be on Feb 8th

Basketball Skillz (3 point shootout & Hot Shot Contest)

Begins Feb 5th @ 9:00am

Ends Feb 11th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: 3 Point Shootout Feb 12-21

Hot Shot Contest Feb 21st

Men’s and Women’s Bench Press

Begins Feb 5th @ 9:00am

Ends Feb 11th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: The contest’s takes place on February 15th

Bowling Tournament

Begins Feb 5th @ 9:00am

Ends Feb 11th @ 12:00am

Season Duration: The tournament is on February 22nd