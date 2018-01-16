Tonicia Thomas named MW Swimmer of the Week

Colorado State Junior Tonicia Thomas was named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas helped lead the CSU swimming program to a 5-0 record throughout the last week of competition. Thomas collected four individual awards and led the Rams to two relay victories.

During CSU’s meet on Saturday against Northern Arizona, Thomas was pivotal for the Rams. The Las Vegas, Nev. native broke an 80-80 tie with a victory in the 100-meter backstroke before the Rams went on to win two more events.

In Mountain West competition, Thomas won the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke events as well as being a part of the relay team that went on to defeat San Diego State, New Mexico and Fresno State. To finish the week, Thomas won the 200-meter backstroke as well as the 400-meter medley relay with the same group she had previously won it with.

Thomas holds NCAA B standard qualifying marks in the 100- and 200-meter backstroke, and established herself as one of CSU’s top competitors in the events by going undefeated on the week in the individual backstroke events.

Thomas is the second CSU swimmer to win the award this season joining teammate Marie Goodwyn who claimed the award on Nov. 7 with a standout performance against the University of Houston during the dual meet the Rams had with the Cougars.

CSU closes out the season with a dual meet against the Air Force Academy at home on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. at Moby Pool.

Collegian sports reporter Evan Grant can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @EGrantSports.