Social activist Angela Davis to speak at CSU for Black History Month

February is Black History month, and every year, the Black/African-American Cultural Center and RamEvents bring a number of speakers to discuss race relations and the like.

This year, the keynote speaker for Black History Month will be famed civil rights activist Angela Davis.

Known for her radicalism in the 1960s, Davis boasts an interesting resume, having been associated with both the Communist Party USA and the Black Panther Party, as well as being tried and acquitted for conspiracy.

Davis also worked as a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, teaching classes surrounding feminism and African-American history among others, according to biography.com.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. on February 6 in the LSC Theater, according to RamEvent’s Facebook Page. Admission will be free, and tickets can be picked up at csutix.com. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

