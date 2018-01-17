Second Women’s March on Denver to occur Saturday

The second annual Women’s March on Denver will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, starting with a congregation in Civic Center Park in Denver.

Last year’s march, which took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, drew a crowd of over 100,000 particapants and centered around gender equality.

This year’s march aims to give a voice to people throughout the nation who feel misrepresented. Social justice, human rights and equality are the core values of the event organizers.

Stacey Sepp, a representative from the March on Colorado, described the purpose of the march.

“We are marching to encourage anyone who feels marginalized or disaffected by those currently in power to march to the polls in 2018 and take back our government,” Sepp said.

In an effort to project the group’s voice onto the world through public interest, participation and media coverage, the march will kick off at 9:30 a.m. making a 1-mile loop around the park and passing many public buildings on the way.

Sepp also extended an invitation to those who want to march, but feel like it may not be their place.

“We need the support of people from all walks of life to make a big impact. Men, children, families are absolutely welcome and encouraged to join us.”

The march will finish in Civic Center Park where a number of presenters will be speaking on issues of race, gender and inclusion. All speakers at the march will be presenting on the topic of “Hear My Truth.”

