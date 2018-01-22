Second Women’s March on Denver draws thousands

Olivia Varda, 8, holds up a homemade sign at the second annual Women's March through downtown Denver on Jan 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Marchers fill the streets of Denver during the second Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Crowds begin gathering at Civic Center Park in Denver early in the morning on Jan. 20th. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Crowds march through downtown Denver in front of the capital building for the Women's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) A woman carries a "#MeToo" sign at the second Women's March on Denver. The #MeToo movement started as a popular Twitter hashtag in October in order to represent those who have been sexually assaulted. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian) A balloon is held by a participant of the 2018 Womans March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) A woman with a dog in her backpack shows support for women's rights at the March on Denver. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian) Crowds gather as they await to march the 1-mile loop during the second Women's March on Denver. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian) A sign representing women's rights stands out among a crowd of protesters in front of the Colorado State Capitol building. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian) A protester holds up her sign as crowds gather to march again a year after the first Women's March on Denver. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian) Anna Kopatich, a sophomore at CSU, shows off the pink female sex symbol drawn in marker on her cheek. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian) One of the many signs regarding the current politics in America. Thousands showed their support for women's rights as well as protested a variety of things including Donald Trump's Presidency at the second Women's March on Denver. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian) Helping lead up the front of the Woman's March was a group of supporters for Red Fawn, an activisit and protester that was arrested at the Standing Rock protests and is facing up to twenty years in prison. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) One of the Woman's March volunteers yells through her megaphone to get the crowd engaged during the march on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Crowds march a 1-mile loop around Civic Center Park in Denver at the second Women's March. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian) Crowds march the 1-mile loop around Civic Center Park in Denver at the second Women's March, some sporting bright pink "pussy hats." (Jenn Yingling | Collegian) Aprylisa Snyder, along with volunteers, helped create this large art piece of a woman. The piece signifies the connection between women and the earth. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian) A mother and child, with matching "pussy hats" relax after completing the 1-mile march. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian) Aprylisa Snyder and Jeanne Kipke, along with volunteers, helped to construct a large art piece of a woman for the march. Kipke hand painted the dress on the piece. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian) Marchers fill the streets of Denver during the second Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Marchers fill the streets of Denver during the second Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) A pedestrian honks her car and waves to participants of the Woman's March as they cross an intersection in Denver on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) One of the marchers at the lead of the Woman's March raises her drum stick and chants on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Marchers fill the streets of Denver during the second Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Marchers fill the streets of Denver during the second Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Marchers fill the streets of Denver during the second Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Marchers fill the streets of Denver during the second Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Marchers fill the streets of Denver during the second Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Lissa Hall, Louiseville resident, chants "Love, Not Hate, makes America great) during the Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Marchers fill the streets of Denver during the second Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) A young girl holds up a flag with her parents during the Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Olivia Varda, 8, holds up a homemade sign at the second annual Women's March through downtown Denver on Jan 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian Marchers fill the streets of Denver during the second Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian) Marchers filled Civic Center Park during the Woman's March on Jan. 20. (Panorama by Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)

DENVER — One year after the first Women’s March on Denver, people gathered in Denver to march again.

Thousands of people walked in the march in solidarity for social justice, human rights and equality for women and all marginalized people.

Denver’s march was one of over 650 sister marches to the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. Saturday.

Marchers gathered at Denver’s Civic Center Park at 9:30 a.m. to begin the march before covering a 1-mile loop around the park.

Aprylisa Snyder, the artistic director of Procession of the Species, an artistic celebration of the natural world, helped create a large art piece brought to the march. The piece, created by volunteers, painters and an engineer, depicts a woman with tree branches on her head and paintings of nature on her dress.

“I believe in women’s rights,” Snyder said. “Our country needs to be woken up to the idea that our earth is the only earth and that it all goes back to the mother.”

Many signs read the words, “Me Too” in reference to the #MeToo movement to represent those who have been affected by sexual assault and harassment.

Other signs included slogans such as, “Facts beat tweets,” “Hate does not make America great,” and “My body, my choice.”

Common themes throughout the march were Donald Trump’s presidency, equal rights and climate change. Volunteers also walked among the crowds and asked people to register to vote.

Jay Brotherton, a resident of Jamestown, Colo., said he was impressed by the amount of people who attended, but not surprised.

“I got invited here by a friend this year so I woke up early and came down,” Brotherton said. “I always come down for Pride, and this march has similar good vibes.”

Live performances and speeches were given by people such as Emelise Munoz, Beth Wood and Ara Lee. Each performance and talk focused on the topic, “Hear My Truth.”

Elaine Hiebert, an activist for women’s rights, “I’m here for women’s rights and for everybody that’s being put down by Trump,” Hiebert said. “It’s impressive how people are determined, friendly and protesting this type of government. Trump is violating the Constitution and is attacking Congress, the press and the judicial system.”

Collegian reporter Jenn Yingling can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @jenn_yingling.