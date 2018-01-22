Second Women’s March on Denver draws thousands

DENVER — One year after the first Women’s March on Denver, people gathered in Denver to march again.
Thousands of people walked in the march in solidarity for social justice, human rights and equality for women and all marginalized people.
Denver’s march was one of over 650 sister marches to the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. Saturday.
Marchers gathered at Denver’s Civic Center Park at 9:30 a.m. to begin the march before covering a 1-mile loop around the park.
Aprylisa Snyder, the artistic director of Procession of the Species, an artistic celebration of the natural world, helped create a large art piece brought to the march. The piece, created by volunteers, painters and an engineer, depicts a woman with tree branches on her head and paintings of nature on her dress.
“I believe in women’s rights,” Snyder said. “Our country needs to be woken up to the idea that our earth is the only earth and that it all goes back to the mother.”
Many signs read the words, “Me Too” in reference to the #MeToo movement to represent those who have been affected by sexual assault and harassment.
Other signs included slogans such as, “Facts beat tweets,” “Hate does not make America great,” and “My body, my choice.”
Common themes throughout the march were Donald Trump’s presidency, equal rights and climate change. Volunteers also walked among the crowds and asked people to register to vote.
Jay Brotherton, a resident of Jamestown, Colo., said he was impressed by the amount of people who attended, but not surprised.
“I got invited here by a friend this year so I woke up early and came down,” Brotherton said. “I always come down for Pride, and this march has similar good vibes.”
Live performances and speeches were given by people such as Emelise Munoz, Beth Wood and Ara Lee. Each performance and talk focused on the topic, “Hear My Truth.”
Elaine Hiebert, an activist for women’s rights, “I’m here for women’s rights and for everybody that’s being put down by Trump,” Hiebert said. “It’s impressive how people are determined, friendly and protesting this type of government. Trump is violating the Constitution and is attacking Congress, the press and the judicial system.”
Collegian reporter Jenn Yingling can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @jenn_yingling.