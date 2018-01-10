Rocky Mountain Collegian

Scene Magazine acquired by North Forty News

Scene Magazine covers the local music and art scene in the Northern Colorado area. Members of the music community voiced allegations of sexual harassment against the owner of the magazine, Michael Mockler. (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

North Forty News announced Tuesday that the Northern Colorado publication acquired Fort Collins-based Scene Magazine, placing all operations of the magazine under the ownership of North Forty News.

“This acquisition by North Forty News brings together two unique community-oriented locally owned publications,” said North Forty News Publisher and Owner Blaine Howerton in a press release. “Both publications have been serving Northern Colorado for close to 30 years. I see a very bright future for two very special locally owned publications.”

In November 2017, members of the Fort Collins music scene accused Scene Magazine Owner Michael Mockler of sexual harassment. The Lyric Cinema announced soon after the accusations that the theatre would not carry the magazine unless Mockler was no longer involved in the publication.

North Forty News announced that both publications will operate as separate businesses, but will share certain distribution points and corporate resources.

Collegian News Director Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

