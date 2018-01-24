Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

RamRide continues to grow with app

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News

It has been almost three years since Colorado State University’s RamRide launched its smartphone app in March 2015 and brought a new way for students to request rides.

RamRide, a free, safe, non-judgmental ride home dedicated to improving the safety of CSU and the Fort Collins community, has served 325,454 patrons since 2003, with 14,899 patrons served in the Fall 2017 semester and over 30,000 served last year, according to Savanah Vowers, RamRide’s student program coordinator.

“Since the app was introduced, RamRide has experienced a steady increase in the amount of people utilizing it,” Vowers wrote in an email to the Collegian. “Downloading and using the RamRide app is an easier way to request a ride due to its user-friendly interface and ability to save your home address as your drop-off location.”

Improvements for the app were a focus of former Associated Students of CSU President Josh Silva and current ASCSU President Michael Wells’ campaign during Spring 2017. The Silva-Wells campaign planned to improve the app, so it would operate more like Uber or Lyft.

Vowers wrote that the RamRide team has had several positive conversations with the current ASCSU administration about the possibilities of RamRide’s future.

“ASCSU has been a great support in helping us partner with The City of Fort Collins’s Transfort department, specifically the Gold Route,” Vowers wrote. “We are looking forward to a continued partnership with them this semester.”

In addition to the number of patrons that RamRide served, Vowers wrote that the number of volunteers has greatly increased as well since 2015. Currently, RamRide has 19 vehicles operated by 2,500 volunteers each academic year.

“RamRide provides a lot of opportunities for student volunteers to serve their fellow peers, bond with each other, and fundraise money for their student organization,” Vowers wrote. “In the fall 2017 semester, 50 unique student organizations volunteered with RamRide, allowing RamRide to continue to thrive.”

As a student fee-funded program, full-time students pay $6.07 for RamRide during the fall and spring semesters, according to Vowers.

“We believe that our current funding model (which includes student fees and fundraising) is a sustainable model for keeping RamRide as a program that requires no out-of-pocket costs,” Vowers wrote.

Collegian reporter Yixuan Xie can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @YixuanXie1.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources