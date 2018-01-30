Meet the CSU Snowriders

SPONSORED CONTENT

By Austin Lux (President of CSU Snowriders Ski/Board Club)

Snowriders offer the most welcoming environment for those who love to shred and get wild. No other example stands out more than our annual trip to Jackson Hole over winter break. The club brings 65 members on a luxurious trip that includes five nights in nice condos, a personal charter bus, four lift tickets, a theme party every night, and the best company of people who like to go “full send.” Over the past two seasons, the club has visited Jackson Hole for eight total ski days and received 46” the first year and 32” the second in arguably the best terrain in the entire country. This has tempted many members to throw backflips, drop cliffs, and even try the mighty Corbet’s Couloir (with very few success stories). Every night, the crew packs out the hot tub and gets ready for our buck wild theme parties before doing it all over again. This past year, Teton Gravity Research allowed our club to have a private screening of their movie “Almost Ablaze” in their movie theatre and receive a 10% discount on their merchandise as part of a new sponsorship that we hope to continue for many years. This trip is often traveled more than once by those who try it out, because it provides a welcoming environment for those who share a love for adventure, getting rowdy, and seeking more in life.

For me, I ski because of trips like these. Watching people create memories that define their college career is what it’s all about. Snowriders place every member on a closed group site that allows them to have information access to all our events, both local and in the mountains, as well as access to their like-minded peers. With rideshare opportunities, sponsor discounts, free swag, free food, a T-shirt, and other things mentioned on our website: www.csusnowriders.webs.com, we strive to provide the best experience for our members. We make sure everyone has the opportunity to take advantage of the Rocky Mountains, which we are so fortunate to live by at Colorado State University. Follow the instructions on our website and we would be stoked to have you on our crew!

Want to get your club’s news, events or games published on RamPage? Contact RamPage editor Michael Berg at mike.bergfoco@gmail.com

Your advertising and sponsorship support is appreciated. Contact Doug Hay at dhay@collegian.com to learn how you can advertise or sponsor RamPage.