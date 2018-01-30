IM and Sport Club Updates

SPONSORED CONTENT

By Kyle Loughlin

*The Men’s and Women’s Rock Climbing Teams competed in the Ascent Studio USA climbing Competition on Jan.20. There was a Bouldering, and a Speed competition for both Men’s and Women’s.

Men’s Rock Climbing:

Bouldering: Kepler Worobec placed 7th in the Men’s Bouldering Competition getting the Rams on the board!

Speed: Griffen Van Amringe placed in the top 10 at number 8 in the Men’s Speed Competition. A few spots behind was Jake Bartlett, placing in 13th.

Women’s Rock Climbing:

Bouldering: Half of the top 10 qualifiers consisted of CSU climbers. Maura Borden placed first, with Erin Peifer and Isabella Baas right behind her placing in the second and fourth spots.

Speed: Angela Stroud takes home the victory in the Women’s Speed competition.

Men’s Club Hockey

Notable: It was a rough go for the Men’s Hockey team on Saturday the 20th. Missouri State came in for an away game and defeated the Ram’s 5-1.

Registration

The Following Sports listed have registrations that will be open when RamPage releases and close on February 4th at Midnight

Indoor Coed 4v4 Soccer

Open Doubles Table Tennis Tournament

The Following Sports Listed have registrations that open on February 5th at 9:00 am, and close on February 11th at Midnight

Basketball Skillz 3 Point Shootout

Basketball Skillz Hot-Shot Contest

Men’s Bench Press Competition

Women’s Bench Press Competition

Spring Bowling Tournament

*Stay updated on upcoming IM registration information