Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

New Ways of “Shredding the Gnar”

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Outdoor, RamPage, RamPage Features

11404365064_21092302e5_o.jpg
Fat Biking in Crested Butte, CO.

SPONSORED CONTENT:

By Josiah Cuckler and Michael Berg

When it comes to Colorado, there are a couple things for certain. We like the outdoors and getting a good adrenaline rush with a variety of adventures throughout the seasons. During the winter, you might find most people descending the Rocky Mountain slopes on a pair of skis or a snowboard. Skiing and snowboarding have a long history and will never get old; however, there is a new trend, and it begins with a little bit of odd engineering. A bike for the snow, but instead of wheels you get one good ski, or two huge tires made to float over snow. Ski Biking and Fat Biking are growing more popular every year, with resorts such as Copper Mountain and Steamboat hosting events every winter.

With Fort Collins being a platinum biking town, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Fat Biking and Ski Biking have grown in popularity and have caught wind. It has become another adrenaline pursuing activity for all the slightly wild Coloradans to enjoy. There are even annual competitions that take place for both sports. Races that involve freezing weather, good snow, and at least a couple great falls.

trek-farley-5-183674-1-11-1.jpg

Short History: Fat Biking originated shortly after the major distribution of mountain bikes in the mid 1980’s. In 1987, the first Iditabike event dared riders to traverse 200 miles of Alaskan country during the winter (https://www.adventurecycling.org/resources/blog/a-brief-history-of-fatbikes/). During the late 1980’s there wasn’t nearly as advanced fat bikes that you see today. There was a lot of creativity and collaboration that occurred during the 1980’s and 1990’s that facilitated the Fat Biking norm of today.

The early origins of Ski Biking actually originate back 150 years ago from the European Alps, but the versions that most resemble today’s models were created relatively recent (early 2000’s). (http://www.ski-bike.org/history.html) This sport has not only given snow enthusiasts something else to talk about, but has also created a way for paraplegic’s to hit the slopes.

Launch-Blue-600px.jpg

The current Fat Biking and Ski Biking technology is remarkable, and it will be worth observing what else people will come up with in the future. So as winter continues to persist, it’s worth noting the momentum these two sports have attained and the rush that it gives to so many winter sport enthusiasts. So maybe instead of slapping on some skis this winter, there will be a few more daring Coloradans that rise to the creative adventure.

Your advertising and sponsorship support is appreciated. Contact Doug Hay at dhay@collegian.com to learn how you can advertise or sponsor RamPage.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources