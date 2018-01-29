Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU Police announce suspect arrested in Mulligan’s Pub robbery

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, Crime, News

A suspect was taken into custody after Mulligan’s Pub was robbed Monday afternoon.

Colorado State Public Safety Team issued an initial alert at approximately 3:02 p.m. and issued an all clear alert at approximately 3:10 p.m. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The initial alert informed campus that south and main campus were not on lockdown but caution was advised. The initial alert from CSU Public Safety included a description of the suspect, a black male with a goatee in his 20s, and that he was armed with a handgun.

The all clear informed campus the suspect had been taken into custody by police. 

According to Kate Kimble, Fort Collins Police’s public information officer, the call received at approximately 2:23 p.m. said a man entered Mulligan’s Pub with a gun visible and demanded money from the register. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was apprehended by officers a short time later.

“The case is still under active investigation and officers are interviewing witnesses, so additional info is not available at this time,” Kimble wrote in a statement to the Collegian. “No injuries (occurred) during this incident.”

Collegian News Editor Rachel Telljohn can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @racheltelljohn

