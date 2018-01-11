Missing Fort Collins woman found dead in Lory State Park, death determined homicide

Fort Collins Police Services announced Thursday evening that a missing woman they have searched for since early December was found dead in Lory State Park.

A park ranger discovered the body, later identified as 41-year-old Kimberlee Graves of Fort Collins by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Graves was last seen the evening of Dec. 4 at her home on Akin Avenue, according to FCPS. Graves’ friend requested a welfare check Dec. 8 when she could not contact Graves, but authorities were unable to contact Graves after trying to reach her at her home.

According to FCPS, no one answered the door at Graves’ home when officers conducted the welfare check, and her car was gone.

Authorities say Graves’ friend who requested the welfare check entered Graves home Dec. 10 and notified authorities that the house had been ransacked. On Dec. 13, Graves’ vehicle was found in a Fort Collins parking garage unattended. Police have continued investigating since that time.

Detectives do not have reason to believe there is a threat to public safety, according to FCPS. Anyone with information regarding Graves’ death is encouraged to contact Fort Collins Police at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com or contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

