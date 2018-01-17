Michael Gallup to be coached by Denver Broncos in Senior Bowl

The path to the National Football League for Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup might be a quick jaunt down I-25.

A 2017 Biletnikoff Award finalist, Gallup will be coached by the Denver Broncos staff as a member of the North team in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, first reported by Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. Playing host to the best talent in college football, the Senior Bowl is the nation’s premier senior showcase event.

Following a disastrous season in which they finished 5-11, the Broncos’ coaching staff will coach the North team while the Houston Texans will lead the South team. Among other positions, the Broncos could use help at wide receiver given the long-term uncertainty of former Pro Bowlers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph and his staff will get a close look at one of the most productive receivers in the country in Gallup. The consensus All-American recorded 100 receptions for 1,413 yards to lead the Mountain West in both categories and rank third and fifth in the nation, respectively.

Despite climbing as high as the first round in some NFL mock drafts in the middle of the season, Gallup is currently projected as a mid-round pick. Should Gallup be available come the middle of the draft, the Broncos will have ample opportunity to make the selection. Because of trades with the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons, Denver has four picks between the fourth and fifth rounds of April’s draft.

The Broncos are no stranger to giving former Rams a chance in the NFL. The team selected former CSU offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo in the second round of the 2015 draft. One year prior to that, the Broncos signed former CSU linebacker Shaquil Barrett as an undrafted free agent. Kapri Bibbs, Cecil Sapp and Bradlee Van pelt are other notable Rams to be given a shot in Denver.

Gallup is CSU’s only representative in the 2018 Senior Bowl. Full rosters for the game will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 18. The game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Mobile, Ala. at 12:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on NFL Network.

Collegian sports editor Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.