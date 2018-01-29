Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Michael Gallup, Mountain West stars stand out during Senior Bowl

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports

Concluding a productive week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., former Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup continued to impress potential suitors at the next level during Saturday’s game.

Michael catching a ball
Senior wide receiver Michael Gallup (4) snags a pass from Nick Stevens that turned into a 55-yard touchdown during the first half of the Rams’ loss to Air Force . (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Gallup finished the game with three receptions for 60 yards, leading the North team in yardage and tying for the team lead in receptions. In the middle of the third quarter, former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen found Gallup going across the middle for a 31-yard gain that set up a touchdown on the next play.

Later in the quarter, Gallup showed his athleticism on a completion from Nebraska’s Tanner Lee over the middle of the field. The Biletnikoff Award finalist high-pointed an errant pass, took a hit to his lower leg and held onto the ball for a 22-yard reception.

Gallup was not the only player from the Mountain West to turn heads throughout the game. San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny had arguably the best performance of any Senior Bowl participant, amassing 167 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.

The former Aztec showed his big-play ability on multiple occasions in the first half beginning on the South team’s second drive of the game. Penny took a handoff up the middle, juked one defender and rumbled for 34 yards. During the second quarter, Penny hauled in a pass on a wheel route and outran the defense on his way to a 73-yard score.

In addition to Gallup and Penny, Wyoming’s Josh Allen showed why some consider him to be the first overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. Allen paced the quarterbacks on the North squad with 158 yards and two touchdowns on an efficient 9-of-13 passing. He also added 19 yards on the ground.

All three former Mountain West players were considered by many as standouts during the game. The trio will all participate in the NFL Scouting Combine beginning on Feb. 27.

Collegian sports director Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources