Michael Gallup, Mountain West stars stand out during Senior Bowl

Concluding a productive week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., former Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup continued to impress potential suitors at the next level during Saturday’s game.

Gallup finished the game with three receptions for 60 yards, leading the North team in yardage and tying for the team lead in receptions. In the middle of the third quarter, former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen found Gallup going across the middle for a 31-yard gain that set up a touchdown on the next play.

Later in the quarter, Gallup showed his athleticism on a completion from Nebraska’s Tanner Lee over the middle of the field. The Biletnikoff Award finalist high-pointed an errant pass, took a hit to his lower leg and held onto the ball for a 22-yard reception.

Gallup was not the only player from the Mountain West to turn heads throughout the game. San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny had arguably the best performance of any Senior Bowl participant, amassing 167 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.

The former Aztec showed his big-play ability on multiple occasions in the first half beginning on the South team’s second drive of the game. Penny took a handoff up the middle, juked one defender and rumbled for 34 yards. During the second quarter, Penny hauled in a pass on a wheel route and outran the defense on his way to a 73-yard score.

In addition to Gallup and Penny, Wyoming’s Josh Allen showed why some consider him to be the first overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. Allen paced the quarterbacks on the North squad with 158 yards and two touchdowns on an efficient 9-of-13 passing. He also added 19 yards on the ground.

All three former Mountain West players were considered by many as standouts during the game. The trio will all participate in the NFL Scouting Combine beginning on Feb. 27.

