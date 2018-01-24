Michael Gallup impresses through two days of Senior Bowl practice

Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup has long impressed those close to Fort Collins and CSU football. In the days leading up to the Senior Bowl, some of that excitement is now spreading.

Through the first two days of practice in Mobile, Ala., Gallup flashed the skills that made him a Biletnikoff Award finalist and consensus All-American. More importantly for his stock in April’s NFL draft, people are noticing.

Gallup has gained the attention of draft scouts and media members over two productive days of practice. During 1-on-1 and 11-on-11 drills, Gallup’s playmaking ability has been impossible to ignore. During the first day of practice, Gallup easily beat a defender in press coverage and impressed with his in-game speed.

Michael Gallup beats his man easily but ball under thrown. #SeniorBowl

— Henry Elizondo (@HenryElizondo9) January 23, 2018

Later in the day, Gallup began developing a rapport with Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Gallup again shook a defender at the line of scrimmage before running a post route and bringing in a pass over his head.

Michael Gallup/WR/Colorado State fights through press at the line and goes over his head to catch a strike from Baker Mayfield/QB/Oklahoma #SeniorBowl

— Draft Analyst (@DraftAnalyst1) January 23, 2018

Gallup’s production followed him into day two of practice where he continued to impress those in Mobile. Early in the day, he showed deep-threat ability by separating himself from a defensive back and hauling in a long touchdown pass from Wyoming’s Josh Allen.

Easy win for Michael Gallup. pic.twitter.com/WZcIfX6RUL — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 24, 2018

Considered by many to be one of his weaknesses, speed was not an issue for Gallup on the first day of practice. Zebra Technologies, a player tracking system, measured Gallup as the fastest player on the North team during Tuesday’s practice, clocking in at over 20 mph. Still, others in attendance were less impressed with his performance, dismayed by an inability to separate from defenders.

The verdict is still out on where Gallup belongs in the NFL draft. Pro Football Focus recently predicted Gallup as a first-round selection, No. 19 overall, to the Dallas Cowboys. PFF graded Gallup as the top wide receiver in college football throughout the 2017 season. Other draft analysts slot Gallup in the middle rounds of the seven-round process.

Gallup and the rest of the Senior Bowl participants will have one more day of practice on Thursday before playing in the game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

Following the Senior Bowl, Gallup will also participate in the NFL Scouting Combine beginning on Feb. 27.

Collegian sports director Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.