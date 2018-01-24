Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Michael Gallup impresses through two days of Senior Bowl practice

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports

Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup has long impressed those close to Fort Collins and CSU football. In the days leading up to the Senior Bowl, some of that excitement is now spreading.

Through the first two days of practice in Mobile, Ala., Gallup flashed the skills that made him a Biletnikoff Award finalist and consensus All-American. More importantly for his stock in April’s NFL draft, people are noticing. 

Gallup has gained the attention of draft scouts and media members over two productive days of practice. During 1-on-1 and 11-on-11 drills, Gallup’s playmaking ability has been impossible to ignore. During the first day of practice, Gallup easily beat a defender in press coverage and impressed with his in-game speed.

Later in the day, Gallup began developing a rapport with Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Gallup again shook a defender at the line of scrimmage before running a post route and bringing in a pass over his head.

Gallup’s production followed him into day two of practice where he continued to impress those in Mobile. Early in the day, he showed deep-threat ability by separating himself from a defensive back and hauling in a long touchdown pass from Wyoming’s Josh Allen. 

Considered by many to be one of his weaknesses, speed was not an issue for Gallup on the first day of practice. Zebra Technologies, a player tracking system, measured Gallup as the fastest player on the North team during Tuesday’s practice, clocking in at over 20 mph. Still, others in attendance were less impressed with his performance, dismayed by an inability to separate from defenders.

The verdict is still out on where Gallup belongs in the NFL draft. Pro Football Focus recently predicted Gallup as a first-round selection, No. 19 overall, to the Dallas Cowboys. PFF graded Gallup as the top wide receiver in college football throughout the 2017 season. Other draft analysts slot Gallup in the middle rounds of the seven-round process.

Gallup and the rest of the Senior Bowl participants will have one more day of practice on Thursday before playing in the game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

Following the Senior Bowl, Gallup will also participate in the NFL Scouting Combine beginning on Feb. 27.

Collegian sports director Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources