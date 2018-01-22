McWilliams: Curable STIs are still important to prevent

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board.

America’s public sexual education is lacking.

Teen pregnancy, abortion and HIV transmission are significantly higher in the U.S. than in any other developed country, according to Advocates for Youth. For most, we learn about Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) primarily through pop culture, and hardly ever in a classroom setting. When learning about STIs, many people believe that because an STI is curable, there’s no need to be worried. However, there are detrimental long-term effects if these curable STIs go untreated. Curable STIs are no laughing matter. Just because it’s curable, doesn’t mean there aren’t lasting effects.

Curable STI’s that go untreated can lead to chronic pain, arthritis, infertility in men and women, and potentially dangerous or life-threatening pregnancies, such as ectopic pregnancy. Getting diagnosed with a curable STI needs to be taken seriously.

Being young and surrounded by pop culture, it’s easy to play off STIs as a joking matter. Shows like “Broad City” and movies like “Mean Girls“ make jokes about getting STIs, almost normalizing the experience as if it’s part of being a teenager. While it’s beneficial that these shows bring awareness to STIs, they make young adults believe that getting an STI is just part of becoming an adult, when in reality it’s easily preventable and should be taken seriously. Treating curable STIs as a joke will only continue to make the problem worse. Though having sex won’t cause you to get chlamydia and die, it can cause negative long-term effects.

Being on a college campus, it’s important to be aware of the health of the people you’re having sex with. People between the ages of 15 to 24 years old account for 50 percent of STI cases in the U.S. For curable STI cases, such as chlamydia, people between the ages of 15 to 24 years old account for 68 percent of reported cases.

This is caused by a lack of education as well as a lack of seriousness in the U.S. The sooner people start taking curable STIs seriously, the sooner these numbers will drop.

STIs are the most commonly reported diseases in Colorado. Knowingly or unknowingly passing HIV to someone can lead to a felony offense in Colorado. However, that unfortunately doesn’t seem to be the case for curable STIs. Not to say one should be charged as a felon for accidentally infecting someone with gonorrhea, but it should be treated with the same sincerity. Though curable STIs such as chlamydia and gonorrhea aren’t as damaging as infections such as HIV, it’s still important to get treated and tell those who might be infected as well.

It may be uncomfortable talking to your partners about having an STI. However, think of it this way: if you had the flu and someone wanted to borrow your chapstick or drink from your water bottle, would you tell them you’re sick? The same principles apply to STIs; tell them so they aren’t infected as well.

If you want to get tested for an STI in Fort Collins, check out the student health center or find a local clinic in Fort Collins. You can click here for more information about places to get tested.

