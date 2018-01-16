LTTE: A response to ‘hookup culture is pretty great’

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval. This letter is in response to a previous column which can be found here.

There’s no denying it, sex is fabulously fun.

It’s a great workout and an awesome stress reliever. It naturally feels good, too. Sex is kind of like pizza– even when it’s bad it’s still pretty good.

Often, the anticipation of a new sex partner is an aphrodisiac. Most of us have probably experienced a sexual encounter with someone we barely know, or have had a ‘friend with benefits.’ I agree with Rocky Mountain Collegian columnist Lauren Willson, a proponent of the ‘hook-up,’ these types of amalgamations are spontaneous, hot and sexy, and provide freedom from relationships, commitments or obligations. For the busy college student, it affords a physical outlet without the time demand that accompanies the dating scene. Impromptu sex eliminates the awkwardness of first dates, the possibility of bad breakups, and the discomfort of meeting the parents. It removes social obligation, stereotypical

gender roles, and encourages women’s empowerment. In the college world, it’s known as a “hook-up,” and affirms casual sex as a positive experience.

It’s easy to see why the hook-up is appealing. Relationships can be challenging, time consuming and rife with heart-ache. Certainly, it can be argued that casual encounters are ideal if you’re looking for erotic contact with no strings attached.

However, sometimes there are strings. A casual hook-up could result in unplanned pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections. Although the incidence of unplanned pregnancy has decreased over the last ten years, the rate of STI’s among college students is on the rise. Statistically, one in four undergrads have an STI. You can’t tell a person is infected just by looking at them, and many STI’s don’t have obvious symptoms. While some STI’s can be treated and cured, there are many that persist for life; HPV, herpes, HIV/AIDS, just to name a few. Unfortunately, some STI’s, if left untreated can cause

sterility, sabotaging future plans for a family.

Thus, you might be thinking to yourself, ‘Just wear a condom,’ and, granted, that is the best protection. Herein lies the problem; college students are notorious for binge drinking. That doesn’t usually make for responsible decisions. When it comes to hooking up, over 45 percent of students under the influence of alcohol didn’t even consider using prophylactics.

60 percent of female college students say they would still have sex even if their partner refused to wear a condom. A woman’s empowerment thrives in taking control of her own health and sexuality. If you have the hookup, empower yourself and insist on protection!

I can see it seems that engaging in a hookup may save time; an important consideration for the busy student. But does it really? How much time is spent worrying and wondering about getting home in the morning, possible STI’s, or dissolution of a friendship? The hookup may have its benefits, but saving time might not be one.

Seemingly, the hook-up culture has its offerings, but individuals may be selling themselves short. Underneath a valiant effort to seem sexually casual and emotionally detached, there is an underlying human desire for romantic attachment. Humans are wired for long-term commitment, and added sexual encounters bring more baggage to future committed relationships. For women especially, hook-ups can be detrimental to emotional health and well-being. Statistical evidence shows that committed relationships decrease the chance of emotional distress, unplanned pregnancy and STI’s.

Willson, albeit an enthusiast for the hookup, doesn’t overlook briefly mentioning the issue of STI’s in her column and makes a great recommendation for using the CSU health network; however, utilizing her column as a forum to further expound on careful sex practices and emotional welfare could additionally assist in safeguarding her peers from disease and emotional strife. This would be a remarkable way to promote safer sex while still supporting the hook-up. I understand the appeal of the hookup, and why, for college students, this seems a great way to gratify one’s physical needs without romantic attachment. Despite the statistics, there are those who will maintain their position—the hookup rocks!

Even though I don’t engage in hookups, I’m not here to judge someone who does. My position on the hookup is to be informed, be pro-active and really contemplate your decisions. Protect yourself in every way and have a good time!

In conclusion, to complete the opening quote from the late George Michael, “Sex is natural, sex is good, not everybody does it, but everybody should!”

Now, wanna get some pizza?

