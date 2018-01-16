Local Sledding Hot Spots

SPONSORED CONTENT:

By Michael Berg

Even though you may think of sledding as a childish past time, think again. You don’t need $600 for a season pass, a couple thousand dollars worth of ski or board equipment, a few days of lessons/learning, and a vehicle to have a blast on a snow day! All you need are a few cheap sleds, some buddies, a snow day, and an adventurous attitude to have a day you won’t forget anytime soon. Fort Collins can also be a great place to learn and test out your new snowboard or ski equipment.

Here is a list of some local favorite hot spots:

Edora Park: Just 2 mi. SE from campus, and offers plenty of obstacles for jumps. (Located next to Epic Ice Center.)

Fossil Creek Park: 6 mi. SE of campus, offers bigger hills than Edora.

Horsetooth Area: Only for the adventurous, creative, and experienced snow riders.

