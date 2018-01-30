Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Letters: Don’t miss the Colorado caucus

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Letters to the Editor, Opinion

 

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval.

If you have never participated in a caucus, now is the time to start. The League of Women Voters of Larimer County offers this overview of the caucus process:

Caucuses are local, public meetings for voters at assigned precinct locations. They are true nitty, gritty, grassroots politics where neighbors come together to begin the election season selecting precinct committee persons and electing gubernatorial candidate delegates to the county assembly.  At the county assembly, delegates are then chosen for the state assembly where candidates for the primary ballot are determined. Additionally, candidates can petition to get on the ballot until March 20. Caucuses can be crowded, loud and sweaty but begin the work of making a difference, and they’re fun! Becoming a delegate is a valuable lesson in making democracy work.

Caucuses are exclusively for registered party members. Unaffiliated Voters may not participate in caucuses. Tuesday, March 6 is the date both major parties will hold their caucuses in their local precincts. Learn your precinct number at Votelarimer.org. Voters are only allowed to caucus with the precinct in which they are registered.

Republicans in Larimer County now have 32 new precincts, which means that many precincts have been relocated into new districts. You can locate your precinct by going to the “Precincts Map” in the site menu under “Elections” at www.larimergop.org. This is also the site for your caucus location.

Democrats can prepare for their caucus by attending training on caucus materials and party procedures from 5 – 7 pm on any Monday prior to March 6th at party offices, 606 S. Mason Street, Ft Collins. RSVP is required. Learn your precinct’s caucus location at www.larimerdems.org.  

Both major parties welcome volunteers, and this is a terrific way to learn the process.

Information on County and State Assemblies and the Primary timeline and procedures will be available in the coming weeks.

Mark your calendar for March 6, learn your caucus location, and plan to attend. Remember, “all politics are local.”

The League of Women Voters has a 98-year commitment to informing voters. Follow us at www.lwv-larimercounty.org and www.facebook.com/LWVlarimercounty/ and www.vote411.org.  

Sally Broste

Voter Services Team

League of Women Voters of Larimer County

Letters may be sent to letters@collegian.com. When submitting letters, please abide by the guidelines listed at collegian.com.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources