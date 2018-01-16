Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting involving three men

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting involving three men that occurred in Fort Collins Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from LCCO.

LCCO announced that a 29-year-old man used a shovel to attack his adult brother in a house located in the 400 block of North Timberline Road when a 54-year-old male resident attempted to stop the assault by firing a single round from his handgun into the floor.

The 54-year-old man then fired another round when the assault continued, according to LCCO, which struck the 29-year-old male in the buttock.

LCCO received reports of the shooting at approximately 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, to which deputies and emergency medical personnel responded.

The 29-year-old attacker was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries while the brother was treated at the scene for minor sustained injuries.

As of now, no one has been arrested in relation to this event, and there is no ongoing or current threat to the public, according to LCCO. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident should call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 416-1985, or contact Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

