Larimer County authorities looking for missing 83-year-old Fort Collins man

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced it is searching for an elderly Fort Collins resident.

John A. Sprackling, 83, was reported missing from the 2000 block of Sherell Dr. in Fort Collins at approximately 7:06 p.m. on Jan. 21., according to an LCSO press release.

Sprackling is described as being five feet and nine inches tall with gray hair and blue eyes and weighing 160 lbs.

He was last seen driving away from his home by a neighbor at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 20. According to the release, Sprackling left his cell phone at home.

The car Sprackling was seen driving in is a red or maroon 1998 Mercury Mountaineer with Colorado license plates 165LOS, the report said.

There is a “Longs Pond Association” sticker and possibly a “Crystal Lake” sticker both on the rear window of the car, as well as a small dent on the driver’s side of the rear bumper.

According to the report, Sprackling’s cabin in Red Feather Lakes was checked by deputies who also contacted law enforcement in Wisconsin, where Sprackling owns additional property.

Deputies also notified local law enforcement agencies of Sprackling’s disappearance and are currently in the process of notifying all Colorado law enforcement agencies and law enforcement in other states.

According to the report, family members said that it is unlike Sprackling to leave his home or family for more than a couple of hours, and he doesn’t have any underlying medical conditions that would contribute to his disappearance.

Anyone who has any information regarding Sprackling’s disappearance should contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 416-1985 (case 18-615), or local law enforcement agency.

Collegian reporter Matt Bailey can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @matnes1999.