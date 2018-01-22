Hitch a ride with your local public transportation system

Transportation is a quintessential part of everyday life, one that is so ingrained in your daily schedule that you may not give it a second thought. But, maybe you should. There are effective alternative ways to getting around town other than those you may already utilize, provided at no expense to student riders. Here are some ways to make your transportation routine more time-sensitive, cost-effective and eco-friendly.

Like many Colorado State University students, you probably dread facing the multitude of circles you are bound to make around the school parking lots, patiently waiting for a spot to open up. There have been mornings that have taken 20 minutes to find one space. It is annoying, but most importantly, it is a waste of time and money.

Transfort, a public transit system that is free to CSU students, has made riding to and from campus or essentially anywhere in Fort Collins a convenience rather than a hassle.

“Not only is it more environmentally friendly, but it helps me save the gas in my car,” said Jordan Preiss, a CSU sophomore studying psychology. “It’s just convenient having it right near my place.”

You can visit Transfort’s website for more information about the best routes and times for your location.

Once on campus, catching the Around the Horn shuttle system can make getting to class faster and easier without having to walk through the cold weather. Around the Horn is provided free to students, faculty and guests. The shuttle runs from 7 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. during the academic year, which allows the early birds and the late risers an opportunity to hitch a ride.

Around the Horn tops at VTH, Lake Street Garage, University & Mason, CSU Transit Center and Moby Arena. Save yourself on the cold winter days when walking to the opposite ends of campus does not sound like an ideal option.

Possibly the most beneficial resource provided by CSU for transportation is RamRide. For those that do not know, this is essentially Uber or Lyft, but better. It is a free, undiscriminating, late night driving service which has saved hundreds of thousands of students from unsafe driving since 2003. RamRide operates Thursdays from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., as well as Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

There are many resources available at your disposal from the city of Fort Collins and CSU. They are there for you, so take advantage of them. It can make your life a lot easier to navigate, save money, time and potentially your life.