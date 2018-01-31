Green Report: CBC another amazing unknown cannabinoid

CBC, or cannabichromene, is one of the main cannabinoids found in marijuana. Like many of the other cannabinoids we have explored CBC is none-psychoactive and has many medicinal properties.

One of the lesser known cannabinoids, CBC starts off the same as CBD or THC, as CBGa. Surprisingly, CBC is the second-most present cannabinoid in marijuana, behind THC.

Although the second highest concentrated cannabinoid, there has been very little research done on it, and it is rarely tested for, due to the overwhelming popularity of THC and CBD. It is however, an important contributor to the entourage effect, or how marijuana’s cannabinoids interact together to reach their full potential.

CBC alone can works wonder though. One of the fascinating things it can do is stimulate neurogenesis, which can help grow new brain cells, something that was previously thought impossible. Marijuana is therefore the only regularly “abused” drug that promotes brain cell growth, instead of destroying cells and preventing the growth of new ones.

It can also help fight cancer growth. CBC inhibits the uptake of anandamide, an endocannabinoid, or a cannabinoid that our body produces naturally. Anandamide has been shown to fight breast cancer, and when its uptake is inhibited, it stays in the blood stream longer, and can therefore do more work fighting cancer cell growth.

Everyone hates acne, and thankfully, CBC helps to fight acne too. It helps reduce excessive lipid production and reduce inflammation in the sebaceous glands. In addition to that, CBC lowered levels of arachidonic acid which helps to produce the dreaded acne we all loathe.

Another one of the more unique medicinal benefits CBC has is antimicrobial properties. It fights bacteria and fungi, and pretty darn well too. It has strong antibacterial effects against things like E. Coli and average anti-fungal effects according to 1980’s studies.

Like many other cannabinoids CBC does the “regular” things too. Regular things like fight inflammation, reduce pain, fight depression, helps relieve migraines. Just the usual.

Yet another amazing cannabinoid on our journey through the chemistry of marijuana. Will there ever be a cannabinoid that has negative properties? Maybe, but all the others will probably weigh it out. I mean the two most present cannabinoids are two of the best, THC and CBC.

Collegian Blogger Dylan Simonson can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @DylanSimonson0