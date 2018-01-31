Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Green Report: CBC another amazing unknown cannabinoid

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Collegian, Green Report, Sponsored Content

The chemical structure of the cannabinoid The chemical compound cannabichromene
The chemical compound cannabichromene (Photo courtesy of Cacycle at Wikimedia Commons)

CBC, or cannabichromene, is one of the main cannabinoids found in marijuana. Like many of the other cannabinoids we have explored CBC is none-psychoactive and has many medicinal properties.

One of the lesser known cannabinoids, CBC starts off the same as CBD or THC, as CBGa. Surprisingly, CBC is the second-most present cannabinoid in marijuana, behind THC.

Although the second highest concentrated cannabinoid, there has been very little research done on it, and it is rarely tested for, due to the overwhelming popularity of THC and CBD. It is however, an important contributor to the entourage effect, or how marijuana’s cannabinoids interact together to reach their full potential.

CBC alone can works wonder though. One of the fascinating things it can do is stimulate neurogenesis, which can help grow new brain cells, something that was previously thought impossible. Marijuana is therefore the only regularly “abused” drug that promotes brain cell growth, instead of destroying cells and preventing the growth of new ones.

 It can also help fight cancer growth. CBC inhibits the uptake of anandamide, an endocannabinoid, or a cannabinoid that our body produces naturally. Anandamide has been shown to fight breast cancer, and when its uptake is inhibited, it stays in the blood stream longer, and can therefore do more work fighting cancer cell growth.

Everyone hates acne, and thankfully, CBC helps to fight acne too. It helps reduce excessive lipid production and reduce inflammation in the sebaceous glands. In addition to that, CBC lowered levels of arachidonic acid which helps to produce the dreaded acne we all loathe.

Another one of the more unique medicinal benefits CBC has is antimicrobial properties. It fights bacteria and fungi, and pretty darn well too. It has strong antibacterial effects against things like E. Coli and average anti-fungal effects according to 1980’s studies.

Like many other cannabinoids CBC does the “regular” things too. Regular things like fight inflammation, reduce pain, fight depression, helps relieve migraines. Just the usual.

Yet another amazing cannabinoid on our journey through the chemistry of marijuana. Will there ever be a cannabinoid that has negative properties? Maybe, but all the others will probably weigh it out. I mean the two most present cannabinoids are two of the best, THC and CBC.

Collegian Blogger Dylan Simonson can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @DylanSimonson0

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources