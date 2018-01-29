Get inspired by these 5 Angela Davis quotes

Legendary civil rights activist Angela Davis will come to campus Feb. 6, organized by RamEvents, the Black/African-American Cultural Center and the Office of International Programs.

Davis is one of the most influential leaders to visit CSU, having worked closely with the Black Panther Party and the U.S. Communist Party. Her appearance at CSU is highly anticipated. To hold you over as her presentation approaches, here are five of the most inspirational quotes from Davis:

“The work of the political activist inevitably involves a certain tension between the requirement that position be taken on current issues as they arise and the desire that one’s contributions will somehow survive the ravages of time.”

“Racism, in the first place, is a weapon used by the wealthy to increase the profits they bring in by paying black workers less for their work.”

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



“Racism is a much more clandestine, much more hidden kind of phenomenon, but at the same time it’s perhaps far more terrible than it’s ever been.”

“I think the importance of doing activist work is precisely because it allows you to give back and to consider yourself not as a single individual who may have achieved whatever but to be a part of an ongoing historical movement.”

“I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.”

Davis will be speaking at the LSC Theater on February 6 at 7 p.m. The event is free, and tickets can be reserved at csutix.com.

Collegian reporter Jonny Rhein can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @jonnyrhein.