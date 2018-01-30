Fort Collins Police respond to shooting near West Plum Street and South Taft Hill Road

The Fort Collins Police Department received a call around 9:47 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting at the residence in the vicinity of West Plum Street and South Taft Hill Road, according to a statement by FCPS Public Relations Manager Kate Kimble.

When officers arrived, one male victim was located with non life-threatening injuries. The victim was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Kimble, three male suspects reportedly fled the area in a vehicle, however no description is available at this time.

Anyone who has any information has been asked to contact Fort Collins Police or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County and can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

