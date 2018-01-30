Fort Collins Police release information about shooting near West Plum Street, South Taft Hill Road

Fort Colins Police Services released further information regarding a shooting that occurred Monday night at a residence near West Plum Street and South Taft Hill Road.

According to a press release from FCPS released Tuesday morning, the 23-year-old male victim, who sustained non life-threatening injuries, was at home Monday night when he heard a knock at the door. When he answered, three unkown male suspects attempted to enter his apartment by force.

After an attempt to secure the door, the suspects kicked it in, causing significant damage. During this time, the suspects fired weapons, striking the victim and then fled the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene Monday evening, they discovered the male victim, who was later transported to an area hospital.

Authorities said a white vehicle, which was possibly a Nissan or Kia, with plastic silver/chrome-style rims may have been associated with the crime.

The suspects in question did not steal anything from the home, and no other resident in the apartment complex was injured, authorities announced.

All the suspects were described as approximately 5’10” tall. One was described as chubbier in build with a fade haircut, wearing a white shirt. The second was wearing dark clothes and a gray cap. The third was also wearing dark clothing and either a black hoodie or Nike cap with a red swoosh.

Police are still trying to identify the suspects and need the community’s help, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Shutters at 970-416-2177 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

People can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

