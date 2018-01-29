Fort Collins Police arrest suspects in connection with homicide at Wakerobin Lane

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in Fort Collins Sunday evening, according to a Jan. 29 press release from the City of Fort Collins.

Fort Collins Police received a report of shots fired in the Wakerobin Lane area of Fort Collins at approximately 10:22 p.m. last night and discovered a deceased man in an outdoor parking lot by police officers who arrived at the scene of the reported shooting.

Since Sunday night’s shooting, detectives have determined that 26-year-old Janee Cardenas and 29-year-old Donny Ray Pulliam Jr. were involved in a physical dispute with the man who was found deceased. This dispute ultimately culminated in his death, authorities said.

Cardenas and Pullman Jr. have been arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on the charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and the relationship between the suspects and the victim. The Larimer County Coroner will determine the victim’s cause of death and release his identity once the victim’s family is notified.

There is no indication of any ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident should contact Fort Collins Police at (970) 491-FCPD, or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

