Fort Collins For Progress Invites You To The 2018 Women’s March in Denver

Please join us at the Women’s March in Denver on Jan 20. We have reserved buses to transport 500 people to the March!

As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” By showing up at the Women’s March, Fort Collins and Loveland residents will demonstrate their commitment to justice.

As we look back on 2017, it becomes clear that the issues affecting women are truly shared by all, whether African American, Native American, poor, immigrant, disabled, Muslim, lesbian, queer, or transgender. We will march in solidarity for freedom from violence, protesting gender, racial, and economic inequality.

This March promotes efforts to move women into public office, educate young people about the power of voting, and encourage local organizations to address issues in their home communities.

Come share energy with thousands of people who believe in the power of unity. Let’s begin this election year with a show of solidarity, persistence, and determination to preserve our democracy.

Use this link to purchase round trip bus tickets provided by Fort Collins For Progress to the Women’s March in Denver:

http://focoprogress.org/event/womens-march-denver-co/