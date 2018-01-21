Rocky Mountain Collegian

Former All-MW blocker Alexandra Poletto transfers to USC

Alexandra Poletto, two-time All-Mountain West recipient and middle blocker for Colorado State volleyball, is transferring to the University of Southern California for her final semester of eligibility, as reported by VolleyMob

Poletto smiles at the net
Senior Alexandra Poletto (middle) celebrates a point against the University of Michigan on Sept. 8. The Rams defeated the Wolverines in three sets. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

A fixture on the court of Moby Arena, Poletto is making a return to beach volleyball, where her career began, as a graduate transfer to USC. The Trojans are two-time defending national champions in the sand and have bolstered their lineup further with the addition of the Canadian-born middle. As the only graduate student on the Trojans’ roster, Poletto will add experience and leadership.

Despite struggling with injuries that limited her to only four starts her senior year as a Ram, Poletto leaves behind a sterling legacy in Fort Collins. With a career .348 hitting percentage accompanied by 346 total blocks, Poletto asserted herself through the middle and solidified the position for three years in Fort Collins.

Poletto leaves behind two younger blockers who have found their way and begun to shine for the Rams in sophomores Kirstie Hillyer and Paulina Hougaard-Jensen. The two were able to step up and shine for the Rams with Poletto out by way of injury and will make the transition more manageable for coach Tom Hilbert going into his 22nd season with the Rams.

Poletto participated in the sand during the NORCECA beach tournament in 2015, playing for her native Canada. The former Ram is already listed on USC’s 2018 beach volleyball roster and will be eligible to play immediately. The beach volleyball season begins at the end of February and runs through April.

Collegian sports reporter Luke Zahlmann can be reached at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @lukezahlmann.

